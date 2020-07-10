Friday

Marriages


Peoria County


Carmen M. Couri, 26, Peoria; Thomas K. Bruch, 29, Peoria Heights.


Emily V. Motteler, 28; Brandon M. Mayer, 27; both of Chillicothe.


Tyler J. Smith, 22, Peoria; Mary R. Williams, 28, Washington.


Chloe R. Milot, 24, Washington; Samuel M. Zangara, 26, Peoria.


Derek D. Sans, 42; Pamela K. Bell, 46; both of Peoria.


Montirrues D.E. Clark Sr., 26; Ameika C. Moore, 26; both of Peoria.


Michael G. Eckardt, 27, Macomb; Brittany L. Cade, 25, Peoria.


Joshua T. Donlan, 28; Morgan L. Strohl, 23; both of Peoria.


Kaylee A. White, 24; Adam C. Carrier, 25; both of Chillicothe.


Aron K. Rogers, 28; Morgan A. Crew, 24; both of Chillicothe.


Khadjah L. Edwards, 29, Peoria; Cory A. Bannon, 32, Creve Coeur.


Shanikka R. Cox, 28; Carlos L. Hoover, 46; both of Peoria.


Elizabeth Y. Coon, 40, Marquette Heights; Anthony R. Jellison, 40, Carthage, N.C.


Laine M. Ziegler, 36; Charles H. Mathews IV, 40; both of Bartonville.


Eric T. Elwood, 55; Jo Ellen Vieley, 54; both of Peoria.


Atkla Williams, 54, Hazelwood, Mo.; Edward D. Norris, 56, Peoria.


Tawnya M. Willey, 36, Hanna City; David W. Brockette Jr., 38, Empire, Mich.


Lindsay M. Bustle, 32; Hunter M. Kelley, 30; both of Champaign.


Deandre L. Bobo, 40; Saprina L. Brown, 43; both of Peoria.