Marriages
Peoria County
Carmen M. Couri, 26, Peoria; Thomas K. Bruch, 29, Peoria Heights.
Emily V. Motteler, 28; Brandon M. Mayer, 27; both of Chillicothe.
Tyler J. Smith, 22, Peoria; Mary R. Williams, 28, Washington.
Chloe R. Milot, 24, Washington; Samuel M. Zangara, 26, Peoria.
Derek D. Sans, 42; Pamela K. Bell, 46; both of Peoria.
Montirrues D.E. Clark Sr., 26; Ameika C. Moore, 26; both of Peoria.
Michael G. Eckardt, 27, Macomb; Brittany L. Cade, 25, Peoria.
Joshua T. Donlan, 28; Morgan L. Strohl, 23; both of Peoria.
Kaylee A. White, 24; Adam C. Carrier, 25; both of Chillicothe.
Aron K. Rogers, 28; Morgan A. Crew, 24; both of Chillicothe.
Khadjah L. Edwards, 29, Peoria; Cory A. Bannon, 32, Creve Coeur.
Shanikka R. Cox, 28; Carlos L. Hoover, 46; both of Peoria.
Elizabeth Y. Coon, 40, Marquette Heights; Anthony R. Jellison, 40, Carthage, N.C.
Laine M. Ziegler, 36; Charles H. Mathews IV, 40; both of Bartonville.
Eric T. Elwood, 55; Jo Ellen Vieley, 54; both of Peoria.
Atkla Williams, 54, Hazelwood, Mo.; Edward D. Norris, 56, Peoria.
Tawnya M. Willey, 36, Hanna City; David W. Brockette Jr., 38, Empire, Mich.
Lindsay M. Bustle, 32; Hunter M. Kelley, 30; both of Champaign.
Deandre L. Bobo, 40; Saprina L. Brown, 43; both of Peoria.