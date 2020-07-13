MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
* Kyle Blumenstock, 22; Bonnie Cockream, 22; both Pekin.
* Richard Davis, 52; Leah Turner, 40; both Pekin.
* Daniel Denny, 25; Bree Cox, 25; both Washington.
* Steven Donaldson, 48; Chana Thousand, 44; both Pekin.
* Dale Golden, 30; Sara Bergstrand, 27; both Pekin.
* Ryan Hall, 30; Danielle Seelye, 32; both Pekin.
* Raymond Henricks, 49; Susan Chapman, 59; both Manito.
* Marcus Hines, 54; Laura Saal, 48; both Tremont.
* Michael Lance, 24; Alyssa Trotter, 23; both Pekin.
* William Lyddon, 62, Danvers; Debra Brown, 62, Bloomington.
* Timothy Mahony, 52; Ruth Lane, 53; both Peoria.
* Shawn Merriman, 43; Jamie Hoyle, 44; both Rockford.
* Jacob Ruestman, 26; Hannah Weinzierl, 26; both Kappa.
* Trent Scheuermann, 22, Mackinaw; Leah Oswald, 20, Tremont.
* Jakob Spitzer, 24; Hannah Hofstetter, 20; both Washington.
* Ethan Smith, 22, Topeka; Leah Wier, 21, Lacon.
* Ryan Umberger, 32; Carmen Kremitzki, 29; both East Peoria.
* Brett Weghorst, 30; Leigh Burleson, 34; both Delavan.
Woodford County
* Brandon Balk, 25; Samantha Vogel, 26; both Aurora.
* Brendan Barlow, 24; Kaleigh Krause, 23; both Louisville, Ky.
* Ryan Casey, 24, Woodridge; Leah Huss, 23, Pekin.
* Tanner McWilliams, 30; Caitlin McCracken, 30; both El Paso.
* Jonathan Neis, 24; Alexis Mount, 22; both Washington.
* Zachary Peecher, 20, Urbana; Meghan Waller, 21, Eureka.
* Brian Rynearson, 34; Kelly Rogger, 33; both East Peoria.
* Adam Stockman, 34; Kathryn Kauzlarich, 32; both Farmington.
* Chad Wyss, 46, Goodfield; Alissa Carlson, 35, Morton.
DIVORCES
Tazewell County
* Chambers, Erik and Lisa.
* Jones, Ryan and Randi.
* Lohnes, Gavin and Makayla.
* McElduff, Christopher and Gina.
* Riviere, James and Ella.
* Wilkerson, Lindsey and Adam.
Woodford County
* Hatton, Gretchen and Roger.
* Mahan, Kelly and Philip.
* Story, Donald and Tina.