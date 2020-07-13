Good morning, troops. It’s Monday, July 13.

A new, fast-casual restaurant that specializes in chicken salad is to have its grand opening Tuesday in East Peoria.

The life story and accomplishments of the restaurant franchisee aren’t exactly chopped liver.

Chicken Salad Chick is to be located at 412 W. Washington St., in the East Peoria Levee District. The 12-year-old, Alabama-based chain specializes in 15 varieties of chicken salad, egg salad and pimento cheese. Soups, salads and sandwiches also are featured.

“You’re not frying the chicken. You’re steaming it, shredding it,” said Yonas Hagos, who owns the local Chicken Salad Chick franchise. “It’s a simple concept.”

Hagos resides in Yorkville but is no stranger to central Illinois. He owns Dunkin’ outlets in Canton, East Peoria, Macomb, Pekin and Washington, among other places.

All those places are a long way from Sudan, from which Hagos and his family emigrated as refugees. And they’re an even-longer way from Iraq, where Hagos survived a near-death experience in the U.S. Army and received a Purple Heart.

“Once in a while, I do stop and think about the accomplishments, but I try not to get too complacent,” Hagos told Nick in the Morning. “I’ve been very fortunate and blessed, and hard work does pay off. You hear that a lot, but it truly does.”

In 1992, a 9-year-old Hagos, his four siblings and his mother fled Africa and arrived in Chicago, where his father already established a home. They moved into public housing in Wheaton, where the five children shared twin beds.

“I saw the work ethic my parents had, and that set the foundation for me to become the man I am today,” Hagos told the Inspire Brands website. “When I turned 14, I had to have my parents sign a waiver so I could take my first job at a fast-food restaurant. I shoveled driveways, cut grass and did anything I could to make money.”

After the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Hagos enlisted in the military. He said it was a way to repay a country that had given him and his family so much.

Hagos served in Germany and Kuwait, but in 2004, he was sent to Iraq. On Easter Sunday that year, Hagos and his unit were patrolling a rough part of Baghdad when a rocket-propelled grenade struck his tank.

The attack left Hagos injured, motionless and without a pulse for almost a minute.

“I was pronounced dead,” Hagos told Parade magazine in 2011. “They said I woke up, and I remember getting up. I looked to my left and I saw chunks of my shoulder pretty much missing. And I remember coughing up blood. And then the pain kicked in.”

Following muliple surgeries, hospitalization in Germany and a lengthy rehabilitation, Hagos regained 95 percent of his mobility. He was expected to regain 50 percent.

Upon his return to civilian life, Hagos started a painting company to save money for his foray into franchising. He was an Anytime Fitness owner for a couple of years, but sold it to pursue the Dunkin’ opportunity.

Hagos also is an Arby’s and Smoothie King franchisee. While at Smoothie King training last year, he tried Chicken Salad Chick for the first time.

The franchise has about 150 outlets in 17 states, mostly in the South and Southeast.

“The majority of the customer base was females. I didn’t know if I would like the food,” Hagos said. “Well, that was a lie. It was love at first bite.”

Hagos apparently loved it so much he secured Chicken Salad Chick rights for central Illinois. East Peoria is to be Chicken Salad Chick’s northernmost outpost.

Based on his experiences with Dunkin’ in East Peoria, Hagos said he thought of the Levee District immediately as a good place to start his new venture.

“I saw it was very vibrant,” Hagos said. “If you look at it, there are a lot of concepts that sell hamburgers or tacos or fried chicken, but here there isn’t a competitor, unless it’s a small mom-and-pop (outlet). In mass production, there’s no other concept like it.”

Eventually, Hagos plans to expand that concept to Peoria. Starting Tuesday, however, he plans to be working the rest of the week at the East Peoria Chicken Salad Chick, including in the kitchen.

“I’ll be shredding some chicken,” he said. “I’m not afraid to work and get my hands dirty. I’m not a suit-and-tie guy. I’ll wear them when I have to, but I like to lead from the front.”

Sounds like Hagos has done a pretty good job of leading, no matter where and what.

