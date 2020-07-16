TIOGA -- The identity of a female body found last week in rural Hancock County has been revealed.
Melissa Bruner, 37, of Carthage was found dead July 7 in Tioga, an unincorporated community about 20 miles north of Quincy and 120 miles southwest of Peoria.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office asked Illinois State Police to conduct a death investigation. According to a State Police news release issued Wednesday night, there was no indication of foul play regarding Bruner’s death.
Bruner’s body was found in a grassy area, according to KHQA-TV of Hannibal, Mo. Witnesses told the television station Bruner might have been picked up as a hitchhiker .
State Police are expected to reveal the cause and manner of Bruner’s death once they receive final autopsy and toxicology reports. No timetable was announced.
An investigation was continuing.