PEORIA -- A house fire early Thursday in Central Peoria caused about $20,000 in damage, according to authorities.

The Peoria Fire Department was summoned about 12:20 a.m. to 2123 W. North Circle Court, located near Gale and Sterling avenues and Reservoir Boulevard. When crews arrived, they found smoke seeping from a second-story attic.

As they extinguished fire there, they removed part of the first-floor ceiling to expose and douse flames hidden on the underside of floor joists.

The blaze was blamed on an unspecified electrical problem, according to the department. It took about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No injuries were reported. Both occupants were outside by the time firefighters arrived.