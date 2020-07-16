Thursday

Jul 16, 2020 at 11:29 AM


MARRIAGES


Tazewell County


* Alexander Bode, 27, Largo, Fla.; Shelby Nicholson, 25, Morton.


* Dustin Cotton, 27; Elaina Johnson, 28; both East Peoria.


* Harrison Crane, 22; Natalie Guedet, 21; both Milwaukee, Wis.


* J.D. Deforest, 34; Jacquelin Sandlin, 28; both Peoria.


* Joshua Dubois, 33; Shayla Hill, 31; both Tremont.


* Kent Hair, 37; Rebecca Arvin, 27; both Eureka.


* Richard Hurst, 34; Jennifer Hall, 36; both Groveland.


* Zachary Johnson, 29; Tori Cooper, 26; both Washington.


* Christopher Jones, 38; Kimberly Hammond, 32; both Washington.


* Tyler Jordan, 36; Lauren Kapper, 23; both Tremont.


* Daniel Miller, 39; Angela Zumwalt, 38; both Normal.


* James O'Malley, 63; Linda Clary, 64; both Washington.


* Anthony Rockett, 38; Veronica Utley, 41; both East Peoria.


* Quinn Zircher, 25; Vanessa Fletcher, 27; both Washington.


Woodford County


* James Burgund, 51; Shannon Peterson, 45; both Eureka.


* Hunter Cobbley, 22; Shannon Supan, 22; both Provo, Utah.


* Darrell Cox, 64; Anthony Ondrey, 61; both Spring Bay.


* Mark Criss, 58; Darilynn VeZain, 42; both East Peoria.


* Samuel Kiesewetter, 23; Sarah Isacksen, 23; both Peoria.


* Joseph Manley, 38; Julia Burroughs, 37; both Minonk.


* David Monahan, 26, Peoria; Abigail Young, 25, Metamora.


DIVORCES


Tazewell County


* Alleman, Jessica and Kevin.


* Brown, Jill and Daniel.


* Dessart, Eric and Kimberly.


* Eaker, Kacey and Bradley.


* Foust, Lisa and Joey.


* Koranda, Jamie and Matthew.


* McAdams, Renthem and Miranda.


* Musser, Medina and Joel.