Finding agreement between competing Democratic and Republican proposals for another COVID-19 relief package and separate police reform legislation could be "a long shot" before Congress begins its month-long summer recess, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said Thursday.

But if it can be done, it's worth delaying the recess, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate said after meeting with local officials and members of the East Peoria Chamber of Commerce.

"We ought to get down to the business of addressing the issues that will affect the economy right here in central Illinois," he said.

Among provisions Durbin supports in another relief package is an extension of the federal boost on unemployment benefits that offers an additional $600 per week to recipients, and which is currently slated to expire July 31.

"That would be devastating for so many families across the state," Durbin said, noting the latest Illinois unemployment statistics that show 946,400 people receiving unemployment assistance. Some 47 million are receiving those benefits nationwide.

"If we don't push more activity into this economy, give people who are laid off the resources they need to keep their families together at home, pay their rent, pay their mortgages, put food on the table, the basics in life, then it's going to be a dramatic hardship on those families, and it will not help this economy recover," Durbin said, pointing out that such assistance is likely to be returned directly into the economy.

He also shared his concern about Peoria Charter Coach's financial difficulties. On Wednesday the company announced it was laying off 95% of its staff and renewed its please for more federal and state aid. Durbin said he was looking into what other federal assistance might be available for the company.

Later in the day, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood introduced bipartisan House legislation mirroring a bipartisan Senate measure that would provide $10 billion in grant funding and other aid to companies like Peoria Charter, as well as school bus companies and other transportation providers.

Company owner Bill Winkler said in a prepared statement that such an approach could give the "motorcoach industry a fighting chance to survive the pandemic."

Durbin expressed his support for a number of elements in the House-passed HEROES Act that's considered unlikely to be brought to the floor in its current form by Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell. That includes aid to local governments.

"I think that is essential," Durbin said.

He's also a backer of another economic stimulus bill on top of the one earlier this year that provided $1,200 to each adult and $500 for each child in a household.

This time, Durbin believes, everyone ought to receive $1,200 regardless of age.

"Will President Trump be able to sign the checks again? Be my guest, if that's what it takes to get this passed, I think that helping hand is really needed for families." he said.