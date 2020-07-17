PEORIA -- Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force along with Peoria police officers arrested a man Friday who wanted in connection with a murder in South Carolina.

The man, Francisco Maldanado-Molina, 42, was wanted by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, on two counts of murder.

At approximately 11:30 am, Maldanado-Molina was located and apprehended in the 1500 blk of South Westmoreland Avenue.

He is being held at the Peoria County Jail on a no-bond warrant. He will under extradition to Spartanburg.

During the course of arrest, Maldanado-Molina was in possession of a handgun. In addition to the warrant, Maldanado-Molina was arrested for being in possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and money laundering.