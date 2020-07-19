PEORIA -- Peoria police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who is allegedly connected with a shooting Saturday night.

Devaughn J. Owens, 18, of Peoria being sought in connection with the shooting that occurred at an apartment complex at about 9 p.m. in the 700 block of Hightower, police have said.

The victim, an adult, was shot in the face shortly after 9 p.m., said Peoria Police Spokeswoman Amy Dotson. The man had been driven to an area hospital where police were notified of his arrival.

A crime scene, Dotson said, was developed in the 700 block of Hightower Street. The man’s injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening, she said.

Peoria Police request help from the public in the whereabouts of Owens. If you have information regarding his location, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.

Owens is considered to be armed and dangerous and Dotson said people should not approach him but rather contact police.

It’s been a very violent weekend with 17 people shot, one fatally. Thirteen people were injured during an early morning incident Sunday at Peoria’s Riverfront when shots rang out after a fight there.

This story will be updated.