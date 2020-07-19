MORTON — The village of Morton, Morton School District and a village business have made land exchanges that will change the landscape of the village.

The exchanges will result in the construction of a 156-space parking lot and a three-lane, off-street pick-up and drop-off area for students at Morton Junior High School, a new building for the village's gas and water distribution departments, and a new home for Morton Rentals.

Village and School District officials and Brad Kniep, a member of Morton Rentals' ownership group, say they're thrilled with the outcome of years of meetings and negotiations.

"The village and School District worked together like we've never worked together before," said Morton Mayor Jeff Kaufman. "Years from now, people won't remember our names when they talk about what was accomplished. But that's fine, because we all know we did the right thing for Morton."

School Board President Shad Beaty said there were hundreds of moving parts to the land exchanges.

"I was impressed with everyone's tireless efforts and how easy it was for us to work with village staff," he said. "The result is a tremendous improvement for the junior high campus, and a Morton business that employs many Morton High School students will stay in town."

Junior high principal Lee Hoffman said the new parking lot and pick-up/drop-off lanes will fix serious parking and traffic issues on and around the school's campus.

"Home values around the junior high should increase," Kaufman said, noting that junior high staff will park in the new lot during the school day and people attending evening events at the junior high and nearby Morton High School can use the lot.

The parking lot and pick-up/drop-off lanes, which will be on the north side of the junior high campus, are now part of an expansive renovation and construction effort at the school that includes a new secure entrance, new main office, new gymnasium and more classrooms.

"We went from making nice improvements to the junior high school to hitting a home run," said Morton School District Superintendent Jeff Hill.

The Village Board is expected Monday to approve the low bid of $1,908,861 from Goodfield-based Knapp Concrete Contractors for a project to build the parking lot and pick-up/drop-off lanes and do curb, gutter and sidewalk work on North Second Avenue, North Third Avenue and East Tyler Street that will provide sidewalks around the entire junior high campus.

The village's portion of the project is $925,877. The School District's portion is $982,984. The project will begin this fall and should be completed by June 2021.

The School District exchanged 17.33 acres of vacant land off Harding Road, currently leased annually for farming, to the village for land that will be available after houses at 209 E. Harrison St., 213 E. Harrison St., 217 E. Harrison St., and 221 E. Harrison St., purchased by the village, are torn down.

Village right-of-way on East Harrison and an alley behind the East Harrison homes also will become School District property. The portion of East Harrison with the houses no longer will exist because it will be in the footprint of the new junior high parking lot.

The village and School District are splitting the $120,000 cost of a home at 530 N. Second that also will be torn down. The School District previously purchased a home at 520 N. Second and tore it down.

The land created by the demolition of those two homes also will become part of the project expected to be approved Monday.

The village and School District will split the cost of all the demolition work.

Morton Rentals plans to build a new facility of at least 22,500 square feet on the Harding property, where there is room to expand.

The business has been at 445 E. Birchwood St., in a renovated former Ace Hardware store, since 2014. The 4.72-acre East Birchwood property has been acquired by the village and will be the site of the village's new gas and water distribution building.

"People may not know Morton has the largest municipal gas utility in the state," Kaufman said. "We want our gas department to operate in a central location in Morton, and now it will do that."

Kniep said Morton Rentals has run out of space at its East Birchwood location and needs to move. The business' ownership group hoped to find a spot in Morton because of its ties to the village, Kniep said, but it also was looking elsewhere.

Morton Rentals also has a Peoria location, called Peoria Rentals.

"The new building on Harding will be about the same size as our East Birchwood building, but it will have the high ceilings we need," Kniep said. "We'll also have much better traffic flow at the Harding site, especially for our busy days."

Morton Rentals is perhaps the largest employer of Morton High School students and graduates in the village. Kniep said about half of the 25 employees at the Morton location are Morton High School students or grads.

Kaufman is happy Morton Rentals is staying in town.

"Morton Rentals needs to expand," he said. "They were going somewhere; it was only a matter of time. Now they'll be staying in Morton."

The Village Board and School Board each unanimously approved the land exchange between the two entities this month. The Village Board also unanimously approved a zoning change for the Harding land to allow Morton Rentals to build its facility there.

John Crawford, 25691 Harding, who lives just north of where Morton Rentals will be built, expressed concerns to the Village Board about having the business so close to his home.

"I've lived here for 25 years. If the land exchange between the village and School District has been in the works for so many years, why did I just find out about it?" he said. "I'm terrified of what's going to happen. I can't sleep at night."

Village staff members are meeting with Crawford in an effort to allay his concerns.

