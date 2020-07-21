CANTON -- A fire Monday in Canton caused extensive damage to a house, authorities stated.

The fire at 554 S. Main St. also appears to have been set on purpose.

Canton Fire Department crews arrived shortly before 1:30 p.m. to find ablaze the second story of the residence. They extinguished most of the fire within minutes, a department news release suggested.

The fire was confined to the second floor, but the rest of the house sustained smoke and water damage. Crews remained on site for almost two hours.

An investigation was ongoing, but the blaze origin was considered incendiary, according to the department.