PEORIA — Brittany Strickland stood outside the front doors of Valeska Hinton Early Education Learning Center early Wednesday morning and greeted students with a degree of enthusiasm generally reserved for family reunions, rock concerts and TV game show victories.

One little boy, arms outstretched, sprinted to her and bear-hugged her knees. Strickland, who is the school’s recruitment coordinator, leaned over and wrapped her arms around the boy as reflexively as drawing a breath.

She stopped short.

She stood up.

The new rules supplanted the old in a fraction of a second.

"No hugs, no hugs," Strickland said, raising her arms to the air. "No hugs."

Welcome to the first day of school in a global pandemic. The 3-, 4- and 5-year-old students returned to the classroom — or in many instances entered one for the first time — early Wednesday morning to begin the school year.

They were among the first students in the Peoria Public Schools District and across the region to enter a public school classroom since they were all closed down in mid-March in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

They stepped off of school buses stopped in the circle at Valeska Hinton on Romeo B. Garrett Avenue and walked hand in hand with parents and grandparents toward the school. They sported crisp first-day-of-school outfits and haircuts, bore oversized backpacks half their body weights and clutched signed parental certifications that their body temperature that morning registered below 100.4 degrees.

And they were all wearing face masks.

"Actually, it is not a problem for her," said Ajielanna McGowan, who held the hand of Layanna, her 3-year-old daughter, who wore colorful beads in her hair and a T-shirt with a unicorn in heart-shaped sunglasses. They followed the red arrows on the sidewalk that led to the door of the red classroom. "She likes the mask."

Principal Katie Cobb was in mid-quarter form. It was 7 a.m.

"We’ve done everything we can. We really have followed the return-to-school plan that the school district has developed. We based our return-to-school plan on what the school district has done and adapted the best we could for early childhood," Cobb said before the crowds arrived.

If all goes as planned, the students will be in school five days a week for the next nine weeks and then take three weeks off. Valeska Hinton is a year-round school.

Students with special education needs and those who are English language learners will also attend school five days a week. The rest of the 13,000 students in the district will have in-school learning two or three days a week, with the balance each week being remote learning.

"How was your summer?" Cobb asked a boy who wore a T-shirt depicting bananas and carried a backpack that featured a protruding shark fin.

"Good," the little boy responded.

"What did you do all summer?" she asked.

"Played every day," he said.

The students will learn to keep their distance from other students, Cobb said. There are smiley-face and footprint stickers on the floors of the classrooms for visual reminders to socially distance. Hands will be frequently washed, surfaces frequently sanitized. The biggest difference, besides the face masks, might be the lack of hugs.

"I think they’re going to miss it. I think it’s going to be really hard, for both the kids and the teachers," Cobb said. "Even just holding hands. There are going to be some instances for safety when contact is going to outweigh social distancing, and then you’ll just have to be really careful to wash your hands afterward. It’s different, that is for sure. We’ll just have to see how it goes."

