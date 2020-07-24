A coalition of faculty and staff from Illinois colleges and universities insisted Thursday that their institutions stick with remote learning in the fall, with very few exceptions for courses that require face-to-face interaction.

The group released a joint statement voicing its demands, which included predominantly online learning in the fall until more is understood about COVID-19, extended health insurance, more collaboration with administrators and increased attention to science, rather than economics or the need for normalcy.

"We want to speak in unity to express our concerns and demands that the latest science dictate and guide the reopening of our colleges and universities to protect the safety of our students, faculty, employees, their families and communities," John Miller, president of University Professionals of Illinois, said at a Thursday news conference. "With so much still unknown about COVID-19, this is not the time to rush to reopen our institutions."

Faculty and staff from Columbia College Chicago, Eastern Illinois University, Malcolm X College and the University of Illinois’ Chicago and Springfield campuses joined the news conference, adding their voices to the chorus of educators at all levels who are calling for remote learning to continue in the fall.

They flagged issues with potential outbreaks, students congregating, employee health care access, ventilation in older campus buildings and enforcement policies, and say they’ve been denied adequate input in reopening decisions.

"We’re concerned at our university … that the faculty or the teacher voice needs to be heard and understood," said Janet Smith, an urban planning professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago. "We know how to teach in the classroom, and we know what the issues are, but we also are individuals with health issues -- personal health issues as well as health issues as caregivers."

The group also released a plan detailing safe ways to reopen campuses for in-person courses, which stressed the importance of air quality in buildings, surveillance testing and other mitigation techniques.

"No one must be forced to return to campus should they feel unsafe doing so for fear of losing their job," said Andrea Dymond, who teaches theater at Columbia College.

Akiza Boddie-Willis, an adviser at Malcolm X College, added student interactions on campus typically don’t lend themselves to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and remote services have already proved to be possible.

"I take the decision to return to campus very seriously," Boddie-Willis said. "As a single parent, I have to consider what would happen to my child if I were to fall ill -- and I have to question whether or not a return to campus is worth the risk."

Other higher education groups are also pushing back against campus reopening plans -- including more University of Illinois faculty and instructors, who issued a statement Thursday expressing alarm that their institutions are moving ahead.

"We worry that universities are prioritizing financial health over the very lives of our students, workers, and community members," Augusto Espiritu of Illinois’ Urbana-Champaign campus and Charitianne Williams of UIC wrote in the statement.