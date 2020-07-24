Real-estate transactions

These transactions, recorded the week of July 13, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

3512 W. Mary Knoll Court, Peoria: Jeremy R. and Kristina E. Sparling to Nicholas P. Emert, $78,000.

1415 W. Marlene Ave., Peoria: Deborah H. Ford to Frank Polnitz and Julie Foster, $80,000.

318 N. Main St., Hanna City: Helen I. Curley to Dalton E. Abbott, $83,000.

2021 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria: Harold E. and Marjorie L. Stark to Robert G. Harris, $84,900.

5202 E. Vermillion Ave., Chillicothe: Jeff Furkin to James and Joni Benisch, $85,000.

5040 N. Glen Elm Drive, Peoria Heights: Lenora M. Hardin to Boyd Preciousdream, $85,000.

3002 N. Easton Place, Peoria: Roger Mckenna to Ryne Higgins, $85,000.

604 W. Hudson St., Peoria: Jeffrey K. and Deidre L. Buckingham to Kim Rankins, $89,900.

1418 N. Amber Place, Peoria: Consolidated Properties LLC Series AB to Leobardo Alfaro, $90,000.

518 W. Main St., Princeville: Greg and Ann Bonomo to Frederick Braun, $90,400.

434 W. Lakewood Ave., Peoria: Adam M. and Kelsey Tanner to Michael J. Bonn, $90,500.

2323 W. Madera Court, Peoria: Alex A. and Elaine Lagoda to Molly F. Christy, $92,000.

424 N. Western Ave. and 1818 W. Callender Ave., Peoria: Carlos E. Salem to Abduljaber Asad, $95,000.

5510 N. Montello Drive, Peoria: Jamelle Lingle to Ashley R. Naleway, $97,000.

4605 W. Rockwell Drive, Peoria: Linda L. Zears to Rebecca A. Turner, $98,500.

3614 N. Twelve Oaks Drive, Peoria: Bradley W. and Kim M. Scott to Lisa Stewart, $99,900.

2411 & 2417 N. University St., Peoria: Joyce M. Oberlander to Ramrod Straight LLC, $100,000.

5751 N. Hamilton Road, Peoria: Susan J. Frasco to Lester White, $102,500.

3510 N. Kingston Drive, Unit 15, Peoria: Patrick J. Caplis to Cynthia Roshun, $103,000.

5810 N. Hamilton Road, Peoria: Ronda S. Adams to Alyssa R. Mount, $108,000.

414 N. Carole Ave., Hanna City: Dennis Brown to Christopher Kelly and Alyssa Green, $109,900.

5916 N. Tampico Drive, Peoria: Ashley E. and Stephanie B. Elias to Ashley Seanor, $112,000.

1425 E. Seiberling Ave., Peoria Heights: Melissa H. and Myles Adamson to GG Properties V LLC Series 3, $115,000.

4015 N. Tomar Ave., Peoria: Ryan A. and Jessica M. Flora to Brian Seanor, $116,500.

5726 N. Renwood Ave., Peoria: Dennis L. and Sharon O. Johnston to Jason Farney, $116,900.

1221 N. Wildwood Court, Peoria: Parker J. Bennett to Walker P. Miller and Alyssa A. Batemon, $117,500.

5323 W. Airways Road, Peoria: Derek and Paige Baum to Donovan L. Benson and Katie L. Wolfe, $119,000.

4 Sherry Lane, Bartonville: Champaign Investments LLC to Ordella M. Cleek, $119,300.

2522 W. Alta Road, Peoria: Jacit Property Development LLC to Amber L. Davis, $119,900.

6514 N. Koerner Road, Edwards: Jerry Weaver to Thomas R. Bishop, $120,000.

5411 S. Juliette Drive, Bartonville: David L. and Tanya J. Williams to Jeff L. and Tina M. Heaton, $120,900.

5419 S. Juliette Drive, Bartonville: Brian B. and Amber M. Buss to Steven Reising, $122,400.

3823 N. St Michael Ave., Peoria: Natalie Garayalde to Barry and Kathleen Wolff, $123,900.

1915 N. Ellory Road, Peoria: Garnet E. VanTine to Antonio Stewart and Erin Blackwell, $125,000.

2417 N. University St., Peoria: Ramrod Straight LLC to 2411 2417 North University LLC, $130,600.

2915 W. Kingston Court, Peoria: Paul D. Jr. and Alyce R. Jackson to Derek A. Wenger and Ramona L. Miller Wenger, $131,500.

1531 W. Thames Drive, Peoria: Stuart D. and Jill M. Barden to Alexander J. Roberts and Amelia L. Readeker, $132,000.

7314 N. Piccadilly Place, Peoria: Alexander J. Certa to Austin and Tiara Zerbe, $132,500.

5715 &Amp; 5723 N. Eugenia Lane, Peoria Heights: Michael and Alyson R. Jeseritz to Robert and Anna Lynn, $134,900.

3121 N. Linnhill Court, Peoria: Ryan and Jacklyn Newberger to Amanda Eagle, $139,000.

5610 W. Cherokee Path, Peoria: Jonathan L. and Maegan L. Gauerke to Alissa Otto, $143,000.

216 W. Northland Ave., Peoria: Gail Hedrick to Matthew L. and Julie A. Bradley, $144,800.

3816 N. Evergreen Court, Peoria: Mary Lou Jacquin to Tracy L. Soltesz and Harold S. Chittum, $147,500.

2728 N. Taylor Road, Hanna City: Richard L. and Marie Gillaspie to Jared C. and Amy E. Plattner, $150,000.

725 W. Horseshoe Trail, Edelstein: Erik J. and Amanda M. Christian to Gerald L. and Nichole E. Ruddell, $163,000.

4506 N. Nelson Drive, Peoria: Paul and Mary K. Schroter to Ronald K. and Patricia E. Wilson, $168,500.

115 N. Castle Drive, Dunlap: Andrew S. and Lori Bennington to Aaron and Mary A. Selburg, $169,900.

3204 W. Chadwick Lane, Peoria: Laurel and Chris Stepping to Travis Cazel and Caroline Whiteside, $170,000.

9350 N. Pine Tree Road, Peoria: Michael A. Lang and Catherine Florendo Lang to Rich L. and Cori M. Storm, $170,000.

1610 W. Grandridge Drive, Dunlap: Hal Emerson and Lisa Fink to Brian and Amber Buss, $173,000.

1322 W. Treeline Court, Dunlap: Ashley N. and Brian D. Seanor to Heather Markovich, $189,900.

3227 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria: Julio F. and Neuza S. Imura to Mary Lou Jacquin, $195,000.

6032 N. Briarwood Lane, Peoria: Jonathon C. and Michaela L. Rychener to Jeffrey L. and Michelle L. Smith, $197,000.

1401 W. Parkside Drive, Peoria: Rebecca A. Turner to Matthew T. and Dorie E. Tyler, $197,000.

7625 N. Melissa Lane, Peoria: Michelle D. Weghorst and Larry D. and Judith E. Jenkins to Linda L. Bainter, $206,000.

1125 N. Conn Road, Hanna City: Steven D. and Sandra L. Ketcherside to Frank and Mary Steubinger, $210,000.

5621 S. Lee Ann Court, Peoria: Steven and Faith E. Gray to Matthew A. Stringer, $238,000.

2111 W. Brenyn Court, Dunlap: Cartus Financial Corp. to Gaber Alkafah and Ilham Almalahi, $240,000.

3408 & 3416 W. Richwoods Blvd., Peoria: Brian J. Points to Robert Salter, $245,000.

4304 S. Arn Court, Mapleton: Brian D. and Nancy J. Williams to Codee and Kimberly Jennings, $247,000.

7150 N. University St., Peoria: Lee LLC to Lear Homes Inc., $250,000.

7822 W. Farmington Road, Peoria: Jake T. and Ingrid Beyhl to Michael A. and Rachel A. Sarnat, $254,000.

11015 N. Northfield Lane, Dunlap: Marvin L. and Mary M. Monroe to Phuong T.T. Nguyen and Dam T. Le, $282,500.

600 S. Breckenridge Drive, Dunlap: Jeffrey D. and Stephanie T. Bailey to King Erica, $287,500.

1403 W. Featherwood Drive, Dunlap: Charles D. and Cassandra Ellenbecker to Jonathon C. and Michaela L. Rychener, $290,000.

6505 W. Callahan Court, Edwards: Kipp and Heidi Bolt to Glenna and Steven Yarnot, $307,000.

3038 W. Playden Drive, Peoria: Robert and Anmarie Hoenes to David J. and Carie L. Mcintyre, $355,000.

10201 W. Wheeler Road, Mapleton: Daniel J. McLouth to Clinton and Kayla Metzger, $375,000.

1 South St., Peoria: Calihan Pork Processors Inc. to Calihan Pork Processors LLC, $412,750.

701 S. Copperpoint Drive, Dunlap: Robert L. and Deborah A. Miller to Ram K. Avvaru and Aruna Gude, $440,000.

6617 N. Greenwich Place, Peoria: Jeffrey and Hope E. Mckenna to Joseph and Amber Dupuis, $540,000.

7418 N. Edgewild Drive, Peoria: Divya D. Joshi and Dwight Stapleton to Kent E. Watkins and Joseph J. Linhert, $650,000.

911 S. Copperpoint Drive, Dunlap: Erhan and Kristina Ergene to David R. Charles and Monica L. Everett, $700,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

161 E. Queenwood Road, Unit C2, Morton: William C. Weidman Jr. to Kenneth F. Jennings, $78,000.

615 Sangamon Road, Marquette Heights: Matthew and Kristin Saeger to Jason A. Edmonds, $79,500.

1423 Illinois St., Pekin: Guy A. and Amber L, Swearingian to James J. Brown Jr., $79,900.

412 Lilac Lane, East Peoria: Shawn L. and Summer E. Davis to Zachary P. and Lacie J. Kiesewetter, $92,500.

1900 S. Second Ave., Unit 9, Morton: Daniel L. and Betty J. Barding to Nathan Rozanski, $93,000.

302 Manor St., Pekin: Larry E. and Karen L. Vaughn to Connor Eubanks, $96,000.

304 E. 10th St., Delavan: Larry L. Pomrenke to Meagan S. Brisbin and Carl Spires, $98,000.

1516 S. Eighth St., Pekin: Kathleen S. and Nina L. Wyatt to James and Linda Underwood, $99,000.

606 W. Fifth St., Delavan: Timothy L. and Amy McCoy to Tabitha Little, $103,200.

916 S. Creve Coeur Ave., Creve Coeur: Richard T. Tull to Brian J. Hannan, $105,000.

104 District Court, East Peoria: Fannie Mae to John M. Jr. and Toni Musgrove, $106,500.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Jeremy C. and Marry J. Schlobohm to Mike Alig, $115,000.

Mallard Point, Unit 207B, Tazewell County: Biljana Davitkov to Thomas W. and Eve M. Widmaier, $118,000.

1026 Oxford Ave., Pekin: Zachary T. and Amber N. Bogner to Anne Louchart, $122,500.

15 Timber Wolf Drive, Morton: RNE LLC to Kevin M. and Amanda C. Miller, $123,000.

304 Neumann Drive, East Peoria: Todd C. and Lori A. Mullins to Brian Elliott, $129,000.

118 Cherry Lane, Washington: Sandy L. McCrary to Josh C. and Andrea J. Adams, $131,500.

218 Cracklewood Lane, East Peoria: Dustin C. and Danielle M. Boyer to Sarah M. Edmondson, $145,000.

144 Tanglewood Lane, East Peoria: Ozkan Bakirdan to Zach and Erin Berkshier, $152,500.

25778 Townline Road, Tremont: Timothy S. and Ashley S. Chambliss to Matthew A. Monroe, $155,000.

106 Castleman Court, Creve Coeur: John and Paul Schroeder to Kyle and Tyler Hansen, $158,500.

505 James Pkwy., Washington: Joshua J. and Brittany N. Hemmele to Emily L. Jones, $159,900.

115 Oakbrook Drive, East Peoria: Cody M. and Alexandra L. McGinnis to Nicholas Morales and Kaitlyn Schroeder, $160,000.

1004 S. Main St., Washington: Larry E. and Kim P. Lyon to Mark A. and Rhonda S. Jackson, $165,000.

137 Cahokia Road, Marquette Heights: Wesley D. and Amanda D. Washburn to Chad E. and Michelle Phillips, $174,000.

216 N. Indiana Ave., Morton: Melissa L. Crippen, Sara C. Harn, Amy D. Miller and Susan K. Welter to Heather L. Walter, $174,000.

700 Ivy Lane, Tremont: Joseph E. and Carly N. Stokes to Joshua J. Chambliss Dubois, $175,000.

204 Juniper Lane, East Peoria: Alexander H. and Amanda N. Bradley to Samantha Doty and Chad Hulse, $183,000.

314 Cottonwood Circle, East Peoria: John M. and Linda J. Hahn to Jachin and Kimberly Frontone, $183,500.

130 Chestnut Drive, Morton: David and Kristen Neils to Seth T. and Kristin D. Stutzman, $184,100.

872 Heritage Drive, Mackinaw: Amie M. Smith to Lucas D. and Michelle M. Wesley, $185,400.

1111 N. Main St., Washington: Gregory A., Kevin and Thomas A. Longfellow to Nahum and Lindsay Sotelo, $185,000.

485 Wildwood Drive, Groveland: Steven M. Foster to Erica Halverson and Daniel Powell, $191,800.

1821 Oakwood Drive, Pekin: Larry L. and Nanciann Cedarquist to Eddy and Cherie A. Eddyto, $194,000.

1122 Lawson St., Washington: Elaine A. Lucas to Mark W. and Leigh Hulmuth, $195,000.

15948 Deer Lane, Mackinaw: Jeffrey C. Jensen to Steven R. and Jessica L. Fricke, $200,000.

1339 Austin Ave., Washington: Chinedu M. and Ada Oguejiofor to Rebeckah Dagraedt and Kevin Velazquez, $209,000.

802 Stratford Drive, Washington: Washington Builders LLC to Ryan H. and Molly J. Grane, $210,500.

3 Winged Foot Drive, Pekin: Rosemary L. Watson to Winfred R. and Sara J. Richardson, $240,000.

1437 Willow Drive, Washington: MR Real Properties LLC to Charles H. and Jullian M. Wood, $253,500.

30 Essex Ave., Mackinaw: Gregory Richman to Christopher and Melinda Folsom, $310,000.

20 Martinique Lane, Mackinaw: Anita S., Anthony G. and William P. Long to Greg Richman, $326,500.

3724 Grandview Court, Pekin: Julie McElwee to James A. and Kathryn J. Bynum, $338,900.

533 Stoneway Drive, Morton: Daniel E. and Irene I. Hurst to Andrew T. and Jessica M. Bell, $419,000.

26161 Schuck Road, Washington: Mark N. and Rebecca T. Pudik to Laura Lee Koener, $425,000.

16200 Henderson Lane, Mackinaw: Keith E. Schmidgall and Lori Bogart Schmidgall to Jason T. and Martha J. Orris, $460,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

Parts of Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 28, Original Town, El Paso: Ronald W. and Jean K. Sears to Brian S. and Francesca M. Kearney, $113,000.

218 Timberlan Road, Metamora: Michael R. and Karen S. Davis to Dylan and Ashley Pond, $134,900.

438 E. Parkside Drive, Washburn: Steven E. and Connie L. Sanders to Marcus E. and Samantha L. Sanders, $140,000.

Lots 7 and 8, Block 2, Gibson's Addition, Original Town, east half of Sherman Street adjacent to Lot 7, El Paso: Nicholas C. and Sonja J. Clark to Kyle Martin, $149,900.

105 Mandi Court, East Peoria: Connie R. Pruvost to Aaron and Josephine Weller, $150,000.

Lots 4 and 5 and part of Lot 6, Block 11, Hamilton's Addition, Original Town, El Paso: Ronald W. and Jean K. Sears to Stephen and Emily K. Lampert, $155,000.

215 Zimmerman Road, Metamora: Donald J. and Jean E. Cremeens to Mark E. Cremeens, $169,000.

Lots 4 and 5 and part of Lot 6, Block 11, Hamilton's Addition, Original Town, El Paso: Stephen and Emily K. Lampert to Nathan and Breanne Murray, $170,000.

1908 Century Drive, Eureka: Kevin D. and Teri L. Ehrenhardt to Chad M. and Brooklyn R. Birchenall, $217,500.

1392 County Road 1200 East, Metamora: Branbrook LLC to Douglas R. Nooden, $220,000.

221 Warrior Way, Metamora: Kenneth R. and Robin L. Bachelor to Daniel K. II and Daleana D. Bolinaga, $229,500.

205 Somerset Drive, Germantown Hills: Samuel and Jean M. Kosiara to Matthew J. and Sarah L. Bartlett, $248,000.

Lot 3, Hinthorne II Subdivision, Woodford County: Douglas A. and Amy M. Kent to David J. and Laura J. Wyss, $292,500.

497 Tazewood Road, Metamora: John E. and Ann Maria Yeagle to Hannah E. Dohm and Douglas P. Francis, $310,000.

1246 N. Hickory Lane, East Peoria: Larry J. and Linda J. Eskildsen to Joseph V.S. Jr. and Heidi A. Huffman, $345,000.

701 Mayfair Court, Germantown Hills: Scott E. and Valerie H. Rohrbach to Shane and Sonya Bundy, $435,000.

576 Pheasant Trail, Metamora: Edwin and Sherry O'Neil to Jimmy K. II and Heather L. Burchett, $530,000.

1323 Hickory Point Road, Metamora: Don T. and Marla M. Jones to Christopher and Miriam-Elizabeth Nowak, $540,000.