PEORIA — Popular cocktail spot Martini's on Water Street has voluntarily closed down because of COVID-19 among its staff.

Martini's made the announcement on its official Facebook page Saturday, citing some employees who worked on July 18 and July 20 have tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s unknown how long Martini’s will be closed down.

"Unfortunately, Martinis will be closed until further notice," the statement read. "Staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

"The last days these people worked was on (July 18 and July 20). We will be closed to allow for others to be tested and to professionally clean the facility. Thank you."

Martini's, under owner Marty Walgenbach, occupies part of the landmark River Station on the water front in downtown Peoria.

It has an extensive cocktail menu and often brings in live entertainment.

Patrons praised the establishment for notifying the public and being proactive in shutting down on its Facebook page Sunday.

"I have to say that my husband and I were there on the 18th and we are older; Martinis does a great job at trying to social distance," wrote Marlen Monroe in a post on that thread. "The crowd was all outside to listen to the band and they were in there own little groups always spaced from others; the servers all had masks on and the bartenders had masks available but the bar was always between them and the customers; no one sitting at the bar outside (no seating available).

"Who knows where anyone gets Covid; that’s why face masks are so very important for yours and everyone around you."

