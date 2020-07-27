Wednesday will be the last day for COVID testing at the Heartland Health Services-Tazwood location in Pekin.

Michelle Sanders, public information officer for Heartland Health Services, cited difficulty in staffing the Pekin location for testing and decreasing numbers of patients receiving tests at the facility as the reasons behind the decision.

"We had people from Tazewell County coming to (the Heartland Health Services East Bluff facility in Peoria)," said Sanders. "With the numbers being low and with it being tough to find staff for (the Pekin location), we made a decision to shut that one down and continue using East Bluff."

Sanders added that consolidating COVID-19 testing will allow Heartland to expand testing services at the East Bluff facility. The location will continue to offer testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and will also be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Heartland will also lift the requirement to make an appointment to get tested, as well as age restrictions on who can be tested.

"We’re testing everyone," said Sanders "Anyone who thinks they have been in contact with someone who has COVID or think they may be symptomatic is welcome. We’re making it convenient and providing the full service to make sure we stop the spread of COVID and get the community tested."

Heartland Health Services – Tazwood, located at 3248 VanDeVer Ave., Pekin, will honor appointments scheduled for Wednesday, according to Sanders. Subsequent appointments will be honored through July 31 at Heartland’s East Bluff location at 2321 Wisconsin Ave, Peoria. For more information, visit www.hhsil.com/COVID-19.