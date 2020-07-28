Al Carius is no longer a head coach after 54 years of unprecedented success.

But the 1960 Morton High School graduate far from done molding athletes into successful men in the game of life, which over the years has included multiple Peoria-area runners.

The man who made North Central College a national powerhouse in men’s cross country, as well as track and field, is just in transition mode.

Carius announced last week that he’s stepping aside as the North Central men’s cross country head coach to move into an assistant position with the program.

“It was time,” said the 78-year old Carius, who also was the North Central track and field head coach for 44 years and spent two different stints as the school’s athletics director. “In life there’s a lot of transitional periods that a person has. Now is a transitional period to really look at the times we’re in and take a close look at myself and see where I am most effective.”

He’s handing over the reigns of the 19-time national champions to long-time assistant Frank Gramarosso — just like he did 10 years ago in track and field.

Gramarosso, a five-time U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Coach of the Year, will handle the administrative, technical side of coaching while Carius will focus on the individuals.

“That’s what I feel is my greatest gift, the humanity side of sports,” Carius said. “Not the technical side. Dealing with people individually and team building. I love that. That’s fascinating to me. Technique gets old after a time, but personalities never get old. And especially in the times we’re in, having time for young people to help them learn and grow is critically important.”

Johnny Crain learned that first hand.

The 2010 Dunlap High graduate was a four-time NCAA track and field champion and 10-time all-American at North Central before eventually running professionally.

“Al is one of the most influential people in not only my life, but seemingly everyone he comes across,” said Crain, who since 2016 has run full-time for ZAP Fitness in North Carolina, a post-collegiate training center for Olympic hopeful distance runners.

“The impact that he has had is hard to really describe. He was more than just a college coach. He was a father figure, a friend. The biggest thing that he’s most proud of is not the runners that he’s created but he builds winners in life.”

Elmwood High School graduate Matt Osmulski grew from running in a handful of races his first two seasons at North Central to becoming a two-time NCAA Division III all-American before finishing his eligibility last season.

“Al means the world to me, and everyone that has gone through the program will say the same,” Osmulski said. “ When I first heard the news I was a little surprised, but I don't think it will be a bad thing for the team.

“The way the coaching dynamic works on the team is that every coach has an equal say in what happens, so even though Al is technically an assistant coach he will still have as much say as he had as a head coach. I know that everyone on the team will do their best to make everything easy for Al and the coaches to keep the team chemistry great.”

Gramarosso, an assistant for Carius for 35 years, echoed those sentiments in a press release last week.

"Al designed our coaching staff to be a team, so I don't anticipate too much change,” he said. “Al's been the heart of the program since the '60s, and his beating heart pumps us all with enthusiasm to be the best we can be … I take him at his word that he's going to be even more effective with this new arrangement."

Crain knows Carius has more to give.

“Track and field and cross country is his life,” he said. “If you’ve been coaching at the same college for 54 years … he’s someone who is going to do it as long as he can.”

