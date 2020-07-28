Good morning, troops. It’s Tuesday, July 28.

Some civic leaders in Havana didn’t realize their city was a preferred place to sell recreational marijuana. According to Illinois state government, at least.

That said, the mayor of the Mason County seat isn’t soliciting anybody interested in opening a pot dispensary in her town. Nor does she appear uninterested in entertaining a proposal.

"I personally wouldn’t welcome them, but I wouldn’t turn them away. How’s that?" Brenda Stadsholt said recently when asked about it. "I would never be biased, so I would say I would never go against a law."

It’s been almost seven months since the law went into effect that allows recreational cannabis to be sold in Illinois. In April, the last month for which figures are available, more than $37 million in legal-pot products were sold from about 30 Illinois dispensaries.

Some sections of Illinois are considered disproportionately affected by past anti-pot enforcement, according to state government. Extra points are awarded to recreational-sales state-license applicants in such areas.

Most of those areas are located in economically distressed parts of larger cities. According to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, almost all of Peoria south of War Memorial Drive is one such pot-preferred section.

So is almost all of Havana, which has about 3,000 residents. Havana is one of the smallest communities in the state to receive that designation.

When the state map was released late last year, it surprised Stadsholt and others.

"I don’t know why we were one of them, to tell you the truth," Stadsholt said. "I thought the areas spotlighted were areas where people were sent to prison."

That’s only part of the formula, according to the commerce department.

"Disproportionately impacted areas were determined at the census-tract level, and nearly all of the city of Havana lies within the same census tract," a department spokesperson stated.

"The census tract qualifies as a disproportionately impacted area due to its high food stamp participation rate, high unemployment rate, and high level of annual parolees who had cannabis-related offenses."

An influx of new businesses and a city incentive program have helped revitalize downtown Havana over the past few years. A recreational-pot business is not part of the current mix.

But last October, the City Council approved a measure that would allow recreational sales. A series of meetings revealed significant support, according to Stadsholt.

"I was shocked. Some people said, ‘We’ve smoked all our lives,’" she said. "They were admitting it. But honestly, all those people who were for it, none of them came to me and said, ‘I want to start a pot shop.’"

That part didn’t appear to surprise Brenda Davenport-Fornoff, the city economic-development coordinator. She cited cost as a detriment.

"You have to have a substantial amount of money to open," Davenport-Fornoff said. "This was more about being for it, not necessarily wanting to start it."

The closest recreational-pot dispensary to Havana is in Canton, about 30 miles to the north. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the state has delayed issuing additional licenses.

Davenport-Fornoff said she isn’t actively cultivating interest in recreational-pot businesses. But she appears willing to listen to a legitimate sales pitch, as does Stadsholt.

"We wouldn’t call down to the south side of Peoria and say, ‘You want to come to Havana and get a spot?’" she said. "But in the same respect, if somebody came to us and said they’d like a spot and they showed us their business plan, we’d follow the law."

In that respect, Stadsholt sees recreational pot no differently than video-gambling cafes.

Such bare-bones establishments sell a limited selection of food and drink, in keeping with state regulations that require almost all video-gambling outlets to allow on-premises liquor consumption.

"In my heart, I wasn’t in favor of that. … But I would have never said no to them," said Stadsholt, who oversees liquor licensing in Havana. "I would not say no to the pot, either."

