PEORIA -- The fate of the statue of Christopher Columbus in Laura Bradley Park will be decided by the Peoria Park Board in September.

But before the seven-member board votes on whether to keep or remove the statue, or otherwise alter the area around it, members will hold a public forum on Aug. 5 to solicit community input.

The discussion comes at a time when communities around the country are discussing statues on public land showing individuals with controversial legacies. In Columbus’ case, that includes a historical record involving colonization and the subjugation and enslavement of indigenous people after his arrival in the West Indies and Carribbean.

A Facebook event created by the district for the meeting cites several potential options for the statue:

•Leave as is

•Remove statue and sell/give away or put in storage

•Remove statue and leave pedestal for future artwork

•Remove statue and pedestal completely

•Leave statue and change interpretive signage

•Leave statue, modify it to resemble a different historical figure of the time and change interpretive signage

The meeting, which will allow for both in-person comments and online public comments will be at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Noble Center, 1125 W. Lake Ave. Because of coronavirus-related restrictions, the capacity for in-person attendees is 50, so those physically attending are asked to preregister via peoriaparks.org.

Those wishing to attend virtually may do so via Zoom, and the meeting also will be live-streamed on the Park District’s Facebook page.

Comments may also be sent in via email to ppd@peoriaparks.org or by submitting through a form on the Park District website.

The statue originally was placed at the intersection of Columbia Terrace and Institute Place by the developers of the Uplands subdivision in 1902 before being relocated several blocks away to Bradley Park in 1947. Repairs have been made "several times" because of both natural deterioration and vandalism since then, according to a Park District news release.

That includes after an incident in August 2017 in which the words "This guy sucks. Don’t idolize genocides" were spray painted on the statue.

It’s been on a list of historic resources of the Park District since 2007, and district policies require a public hearing before any changes to listed items are made.

Board members last discussed the statue at their June 24 meeting.