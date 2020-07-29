PEORIA -- A suspect has been arrested in Peoria in connection with a January shooting in Des Moines, Iowa, that left three teenagers dead.

Leontreal A. Jones, 17, was apprehended Tuesday morning, Des Moines police stated in a news release Wednesday. He is one of three suspects in the shooting.

U.S. Marshals located Jones in Illinois. Marshals and Peoria police officers converged on a residence in the 1200 block of West Johnson Street, according to authorities.

Without incident, Jones was taken into custody. He was transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center, where he awaited extradition.

When Jones returns to Iowa, he will be charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery, police said.

Brothers DeVonte Swanks, 19, and Malachi Swanks, 16, and their friend Thayne Wright, 15, were killed in the shooting Jan. 30.

Officers found the three teenagers "executed" by gunshot in a walk-in closet of a duplex in 600 block of East Hackley Avenue.

Emmanuel Totaye Jr., 19, and Daishawn Gills, 21, both of Des Moines, were charged in February with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree robbery. Their cases are ongoing.

DeVonte and Malachi Swanks' mother, Christina Duncan, said the latest arrest was kind of a bittersweet moment. She declined to comment further Wednesday.

"Whoever did this took my son from raising his daughter," Duncan said in late January. "Took my youngest son (from) seeing his niece grow up. This is not right."

Vinson Swanks, DeVonte and Malachi Swanks' father, told police the six teenagers were at his duplex the evening of the shooting.

Vinson Swanks left the home for a few hours. When he arrived home around 11:20 p.m., he found his sons and Wright dead.

Wright had messaged his girlfriend throughout the evening of his death. He stated he feared he could be shot, Brad Youngblut, a Des Moines police detective, said during a February preliminary hearing.

"(Wright) feared something bad was about to happen to him moments before his phone stopped working," Youngblut said then.

Youngblut said a neighbor overheard a large commotion and loud thuds around 8:15 p.m. through a shared wall.

Game systems, cellphones and other property belonging to the victims were missing from the home. Youngblut said the teenagers had made several trips to a nearby gaming store.

Gills also was arrested Feb. 1 on an attempted-murder charge in an unrelated drive-by shooting in Des Moines. A woman was injured in that Jan. 31 incident.