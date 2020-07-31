Good morning, troops. It’s Friday, July 31.

Earlier this week, McDonald’s announced it was closing about 200 of its almost 14,000 U.S. locations, in part a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

At least one of those shuttered restaurants appears to be in Peoria.

Signs on the doors of the McDonald’s at 1017 W. Main St. on the West Bluff state that restaurant will close permanently as of Saturday.

The signs also suggested customers patronize other area McDonald’s. Among them is one about a mile to the southwest, at 627 N. Western Ave.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman had no additional comment.

Reports suggested the McDonald’s closings were planned but have been accelerated because of pandemic effects.

The fast-food giant reported second-quarter net income fell 68 percent year-over-year. U.S. same-store sales fell about 9 percent.

More than half the U.S. McDonald’s closings were reported to be outlets in Walmart stores. Those are considered low-volume locations, according to the company.

In late 2016, McDonald’s also closed its location at 2920 NE Adams St. That spot has remained dormant, after being open 35 years.

The Main Street McDonald’s is located just east of Bradley University and is a newer building. Still, the relative modernity wasn’t enough to prevent the restaurant from closing.

During COVID-19, there’s been an emphasis on patronizing locally owned restaurants in whatever form they might be open.

Chain restaurants might not have the same community roots, but they can have a franchisee with local connections. Certainly they employ local people.

True, another McDonald’s isn’t located far from the Main Street location. And still true, the Main Street corridor has seen recent business revitalization, particularly toward its eastern end at Sheridan Road.

Still, it can ill afford losing a source of commercial activity. Big Macs and french fries provide that as much as the fried chicken, tacos and ice cream found elsewhere on the Main Street strip.

Speaking of which, who remembers when Friday-night Main Street cruising was in vogue, between Bradley and the old Steak ’n Shake east of Sheridan? There’s a good chance the song not heard on the way to work, found through a random YouTube search, was cranking from the radio of at least one of the long line of cars back in the day.