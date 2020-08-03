CANTON -- A suspicious fire Sunday night damaged a travel trailer at a self-storage facility in Canton, according to authorities.

Firefighters were called shortly before midnight to A&M Storage Inc., 351 S. Second Ave., where they found the recreational vehicle engulfed in flames.

It took about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

An investigation deemed the blaze to be suspicious, according to the Canton Fire Department. It did not elaborate, nor did it provide a damage estimate.

The investigation was ongoing.