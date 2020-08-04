PEORIA -- Local businesses affected by COVID-19 will be able to get loans through a $1.4 million grant to the city of Peoria under the federal CARES Act, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood announced Tuesday.

The funds, through the Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration, are designed to help businesses that need liquidity to help cover losses incurred during the pandemic, a news release from the Peoria Republican's office stated.

City officials hope to have a plan to administer the grant funds reviewed by the City Council quickly, though it may not be ready in time for the next meeting scheduled for Aug. 11, assistant city manager Deborah Roethler said.

With other federal funds specifically earmarked for community relief since March, city leaders have set up an application-and-review process signed off on by the council.

The money is likely to be loaned at interest rates as low as 0%, Roethler said, and there may be possible payment deferrals and other terms meant to help businesses with their recovery.