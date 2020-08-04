PEORIA — Recovery rates and hospitalization rates for people diagnosed with COVID-19 have improved slightly in the Peoria area, according to data released by public health officials Tuesday.

The recovery rate across Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties improved slightly, officials at the Peoria City/County Health Department said, rising to 61%. It was at 58% on Monday.

Hospitalizations also have decreased slightly, with 32 people in non-ICU beds and 10 occupying beds within an intensive care unit. While that's three fewer than Monday, though numbers still have increased over the past month.

Diana Scott with the Peoria City/County Health Department, said the increase is tied to the increase in cases.

"The hospitalizations are more for those under 50 (years of age)," she said. "There is less ICU usage so the medical care has been able to adapt and know how to respond."

Hospital bed use was well under 20 people a day in late June and on July 2, there were 12 people in the hospital with COVID-like symptoms, according to health department numbers.

It’s not that the virus is more virulent or stronger but rather, that more people are getting sick, she said, and that ties into the recovery rate, too.

"Recovery rate is down because the increased number of new cases haven’t completed their isolation time frame," she said. "Also ICU use is still less than in April."

Overall in the Tri-County Area, there are 1,864 positive tests for the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness. COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began remain at 43.

Peoria County COVID-19 positive test numbers rose by 15 to 1,352, health department officials said.

Tazewell County saw a similar rise in positive tests as Peoria County. It reported 14 new cases, bringing that county's total to 404. Woodford saw eight additional cases.

