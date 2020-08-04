A visitation is set for Friday morning for 19-year-old Seth Unruh, one of the three young people who died in a two-vehicle crash in Woodford County. He died just two weeks shy of his 20th birthday.

Cremation rites have been accorded for Unruh, a 2019 graduate of Fieldcrest High School in Minonk.

The visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the farm of his parents, Tony and Janey Unruh, at 2444 County Road 100N, Toluca. Those attending have been asked to wear a mask or face covering. A private family service and inurnment will follow.

Unruh was an apprentice laborer for Central Laborers Local 996 in Roanoke. Family and friends remembered him for his strong work ethic, following in the footsteps of his father, uncles and grandfathers in the laborers local.

Prior to his apprenticeship, he picked walnuts, mowed lawns and bailed hay, among other jobs.

According to his obituary, Seth was always the "go to" man for getting a crew together to get any task done, never starting a job he didn’t finish.

"Seth was a workaholic," friend Derek Mays said. "Junior year we had English class together first hour. He’d be asleep half the time in that class because he’d started work at 4 in the morning, then came to school and then would go back to work after school.

"He had his career path lined up and he was just getting started. He’d been working construction on Interstate 74 this past week."

Unruh had seven siblings – Devron, Jon, Bret, Melissa, Autumn, Eliza and Eyan. Autumn died in a car accident in 2018.

One of Seth’s siblings described him as a protector, instigator and a confidant. "Someone who would always have your back through thick and thin," read the obituary.

Unruh carried that trustworthy mindset to his large group of friends, which included people of all ages – from little kids to his Minnesota fishing buddies.

Two of his best companions – 19-year-old Jared Seggerman of Minonk and 20-year-old Morgan Ryder of Gridley – died with him in a 2016 silver Chevrolet early Saturday morning. Their services have not yet been announced.

Unruh was described in the obituary as the life of the party, quick with a joke and a twinkle in his eye.

"In his short 19 years, Seth lived a full 85 years, getting a lifetime of experience in everything he did," his obituary said.

Memorials can be made to the Charles Perdue Museum Association or Cunningham’s Children’s Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at lenzmemorialhome.com.

Read the entire obituary here.

Dave Reynolds can be reached at dreynolds@pjstar.com or on Twitter at davereynolds2.