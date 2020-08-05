PEORIA — If a restaurant employee tests positive for COVID-19, that doesn't in and of itself mandate an eatery closure or even public notification, local health departments confirmed Tuesday.

It does, however, set the stage for cleaning the restaurant.

Those clarifications come in the wake of several restaurants in recent days across the Peoria region that have elected to close or tell members of the public about positive employee tests while cleaning is being carried out.

Health departments are kept in the loop about positive tests in their area through results coming from testing sites.

"That triggers our contact tracing," Peoria City/County Health Department spokeswoman Diana Scott said.

And that tracing of "anyone they have been in close contact within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes," results in contacts to those people from the Health Department, Scott said.

That can include notifying employers like restaurants.

The state's Department of Public Health website contains guidance for cleaning in those instances. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has basic practices for disinfecting facilities that has been shared with restaurants, Tazewell County Health Department spokeswoman Sara Sparkman said. They've also received a set of CDC recommendations on reopening after multi-day closures.

The county health department monitors all instances considered outbreaks — where there are two or more cases considered to be linked — Sparkman said.

So long as an employee abides by quarantine or isolation guidelines, "there is usually not a need to shut down any establishment," Scott said, adding that contact-tracers help restaurants and other facilities with that guidance.

However, "if there is an outbreak of multiple cases associated with an establishment, notification to the public may be warranted," she said.