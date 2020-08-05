Pekin Insurance, an employer of over 700 area residents, has confirmed that two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Joel Jackson, vice president of marketing for Pekin Insurance, did not reveal any personal information about the employees. However, he said that the two workers had been sent home with cold-like symptoms last week. Both employees were tested for the novel coronavirus and received their positive results Monday.

"We have a protocol where we immediately ask (employees showing symptoms) to leave the office, so they’re not exposing anybody else, just in case," said Jackson. "We ask them to self-quarantine until the test comes back negative. Obviously, if the test comes back positive, they have to continue to self-quarantine for the full 14 days after (receiving the positive test results)."

Jackson noted that the two cases are the first Pekin Insurance employees to test positive for COVID-19. Mitigation measures have been in place at the company since March and include having most of the work force working remotely, sanitizing all areas, and tracing contacts to determine if employees have been exposed to the coronavirus.

"About four weeks ago, we started bringing employees back into the office on a phased basis," said Jackson. "So, we would bring 50 to 75 additional employees into the office per week. We are up to approximately 250 employees in the building. The building typically staffs a little over 700 employees."

The positive cases have caused Pekin Insurance to put a temporary pause on its return-to-work program in an effort to stop the spread and maintain social distancing protocols, Jackson added.

"It was just a matter of time before something like this happened under the circumstances," he said. "But, we feel like we’ve got a really good handle on it."

Unlike some businesses in the area, Pekin Insurance has not instituted temperature checks for people entering the building. According to Jackson, there has been no discussion at the company to introduce them.

"There is no requirement (to check temperatures of employees entering the building)," said Jackson. "The rationale to date (on temperature screenings) has been that they can be so inconsistent or untrustworthy. A person could come in at seven o’clock in the morning and be fine and develop a fever at two in the afternoon. It’s not a very dependable check. We’re really asking our employees to analyze themselves and make decisions as to whether they should be here or not."