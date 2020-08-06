PEORIA — An inmate was pronounced dead Thursday morning at the Peoria County Jail.

His identity was not immediately released.

About 7:10 a.m., the 60-year-old was found unresponsive inside his cell, said Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell.

"Recovery efforts were attempted by jail staff, Limestone Fire and AMT," the sheriff said. "However, they were unsuccessful."

He was pronounced dead at 7:42 a.m. The sheriff’s office has launched an investigation, aided by the Peoria County Coroner’s Office.

Asbell said he believes the death to be medically related.

"No evidence supports this death is COVID-related," he said. "However, this will be part of investigation."

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

The man was booked into the jail Aug. 4 after an arrest by Illinois State Police. No further arrest information was immediately available.