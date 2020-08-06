PEORIA — Noted Peoria historian Norm Kelly died Tuesday night after a yearlong bout with cancer. He was 88.

Kelly, a 1950 graduate of Woodruff High School and a 1958 graduate of Bradley University, was known for his love of Peoria's history, said his close friend, Harry Canterbury.

"He thought that Peoria was the center of the Earth at one time," Canterbury said. "He had such pride in his hometown and wanted everyone to know that this wasn't just a sleepy little place along the Illinois River. It was a wonderful example of what America was all about."

Kelly wrote several books on Peoria and was featured on the radio as part of Canterbury's show, "Red Nosed Gang," which used to air Sunday mornings on WMBD-AM and then later on WOAM. Many of Kelly’s writings centered around the so-called "seedy portion" of Peoria's history, or from the mid-1800s through the mid-1950s.

"Norm Kelly's legacy not only includes the preservation of Peoria's stories, but also the bounty of fiction that he created. He was passionate about research, inspired by those who came before us and loved to tell a good story," said Stacy Peterson, a spokeswoman for the city of Peoria and a person who worked with Kelly on many projects. "We owe him a great deal for sharing the history of our city and, luckily, he left us with hundreds of stories."

Kelly served during the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force, where he was a medic. Later, he became a private investigator and a paralegal. His military service influenced much of his life and earned him a place within the area's veteran community.

In 2011, he led the efforts to enshrine a man's name on the county's Korean War memorial after he had been left off it. In 2017, he worked to add a plaque near the Soldiers and Sailors Monument at the Peoria County Courthouse to honor George Henry Ellis, the Peorian who was the only American casualty in the Spanish-American War battle of Santiago de Cuba.

Most recently, he, along with Bruce Brown, a Peoria Heights restaurateur and Vietnam War veteran, spearheaded the efforts to find and to restore "The Shaft," a Civil War memorial that was put in place not long after that war but was later discarded and abandoned when the new courthouse was built Downtown.

"That was the thing that he probably was most proud of in his life," said Brown. "We went to lunch last month and talked about life, death and all that, and he told me that being involved with that, finding it and restoring it was probably the most important thing in his life."

