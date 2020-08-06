PEORIA — Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly fatally shooting another person in May.

Devonte P. Thompson of 430 MacArthur Highway was arrested on Thursday by members of the Peoria Police Department for a parole violation.

He was taken to the police station, where he was questioned and later arrested on charges of murder and possession of a weapon by a felon. He has since been taken to the Peoria County Jail.

Thompson is accused of killing 22-year-old Brein B. Metts, who was brought to a hospital by a private vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police responded at 7:15 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Great Oak Road regarding a call about shots fired. When officers arrived, officers found no victims, nor were there any reports by witnesses of a victim.

Metts’ death was the city’s third homicide of the year.