PEORIA HEIGHTS — The much-ignored and flood-prone Poplar Park in Peoria Heights is now part of the efforts of developer Kim Blickenstaff’s KDB Group to reclaim the western shore of the Illinois River in Peoria Heights and beyond.

The much-needed face-lift of the property north of the Illinois Valley Yacht Club is an important link in the shared vision of the developer and the village to help restore and revitalize that riverfront corridor for greater public use, according to a KDB news release.

"It’s beginning to look like a whole new park, in some ways," said Peoria Heights Mayor Michael Phelan in prepared remarks. "It has really been opened up. As a village, we have long wanted to do something in that area but have lacked the resources," said Phelan.

Blickenstaff, the San Diego-based biotech entrepreneur who grew up in central Illinois and has returned to initiate multiple projects in the area, will pay to clean up the 10-acre village-owned parcel. Plans are to clean up and comb the beach, clearing its overgrown thickets and raising the tree canopy, with plans for more improvement and investment.

The concept includes an outdoor ice skating rink and sand volleyball courts. Meanwhile, the park is being spruced up for picnicking, hiking, fishing, shelling, bird-watching, kayak and canoe launches and greater public access.

A similar reclamation project is underway on the former site of Al Fresco Park along the riverfront to the south.

"We continue to be very excited about its potential and its future as a four-season destination spot," said Blickenstaff of the strip that runs from the McClugage Bridge to Gardner Lane and, eventually, perhaps to points north. "I’m confident that we can transform this area, over time, from a decaying corridor that motorists are in a hurry to get through to a place that instills pride in those locals who wish to stay and play and enjoy central Illinois’ greatest natural asset in ways they have not for a very long time."