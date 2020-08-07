BEARDSTOWN — Rescue personnel found the body of a boy, one of two who went missing Thursday night while playing in the Illinois River at Beardstown, according to authorities.

Searchers discovered the boy’s body about 9:30 a.m. Friday in water near the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway bridge in the Cass County city.

The bridge is near where the unidentified boys aged 12 and 15 last were seen, about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department, the boys apparently waded too far into the river, were caught in the current and disappeared.

Searching began about 8 p.m. Thursday and lasted until early Friday, when the effort was suspended until after sunrise.

Officials didn’t state which boy’s body was found.

The search for the other boy was to continue until nightfall Friday. If the boy wasn’t found by then, searching was to resume Saturday morning.

Dive teams from Fulton and Mason counties joined other searchers, including the Illinois State Police.

"On behalf of our community, and our department, I can’t begin to express my sincere appreciation for all of the agencies and all of the people who have offered their assistance and support," stated Brian Becker, the Beardstown fire chief.

Beardstown has about 5,500 residents. It’s located about 80 miles southwest of Peoria and about 50 miles northwest of Springfield.