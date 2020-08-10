MINIER -- A fire Monday morning in downtown Minier damaged two buildings significantly, according to authorities.

The fire apparently began about 1:45 a.m. in a single-story building at 118 S. Main Ave. It was being used primarily for storage, according to Minier Fire Department Chief Greg Troyer.

"There were flames coming from the roof when we got there," he said.

In short order, the fire spread to an adjacent, three-story apartment building that has 12 units.

Troyer estimated between 10 and 15 people occupied the apartments. They awakened and evacuated without incident or injury, apparently.

Firefighers used about 500,000 gallons of water, according to Troyer. It took until about 8 a.m. to bring the blaze under control.

More than a dozen fire departments responded to the Tazewell County village, including crews from Pekin and the Lincoln area.

Troyer didn’t have a damage estimate but said at least half the properties was a total loss. Smoke and water damage was extensive.

A representative from the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office was to arrive by mid-morning, Troyer suggested. The fire cause hadn’t been determined.

The fire resulted in closure of Main Avenue in the downtown area. Also closed were portions of Minier Avenue and Central and Chicago streets.

Minier has about 1,200 residents and is located about 20 miles southeast of Pekin.