The Pekin City Council unanimously voted to allocate another $350,000 to small business assistance on Monday.

The funds, in addition to $100,000 also approved for demolishing dilapadated structures, come from the city’s Community Development Block Grant program.

According to Pekin City Manager Mark Rothert, the CDBG program is budgeted for $1,194,843 in expenditures for Fiscal Year 2021, with $1,010,768 being earmarked for small business assistance grants. To date, $536,000 in grant money has been allocated for small business assistance, leaving $474,768 for potential reallocation to other qualifying expenses that address needs of the city.

"Polling the council members (shows) there’s a strong indication that another round of funding for businesses is highly supported," said Rothert ahead of the vote. "What came in second was demolition, then rehabilitation, then public services. There was some support for code enforcement and public infrastructure, home buyer grants and fire prevention."

Although he voted in favor of the resolution, council member Rick Hilst stressed that he has always been in favor of allocating the small business assistance grant funds to Pekin’s small businesses.

"I know that’s not exactly what we’re approving tonight," said Hilst. "I know there are some other expenditures within this resolution that we’re being asked to approve. I will reluctantly support it, but I still feel the entire amount of this (grant) money should be going to small businesses."

The council approved ordinances to establish dates for a pair of public hearings by 6-1 margins, with Hilst voting against both measures. A public hearing on a proposed Court Street Tax Increment Funding district has been set for 5 p.m. Oct. 19, and a public hearing for a proposed Business Development District is slated for Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. Both hearings will take place at Pekin City Hall, 111 S. Capitol St. Pekin residents will also have an opportunity to participate in the hearing by telephone or through video conferencing.

"The primary drivers for these is to help pay for new infrastructure along Court Street, Derby Street and other areas; to incentivize new growth and development in the community; and to address community blight or deterioration of properties that seem to be popping up" said Rothert. "These are two powerful tools we can implement here in Pekin, especially coming through the (COVID-19) crisis that we’re under. As we’ve talked about recently, businesses do need a lot of assistance."

A resolution to award the next phase of the city’s combined sewer overflow project to Leander Construction Inc. passed by a unanimous vote. It’s part of the city’s long-term control plan. The city had recently bid out the Phase Three portion of the plan, according to Rothert, and received only one bidder whose bid was far higher than expected. The city rejected the bid and split the project into three smaller pieces. The Phase 3A project is the first of those pieces, will include all work below Front Street and Fayette Street.

"After years of negotiations, the city has finally come to an agreement with the railroad and obtained all necessary easements to complete this project," Rothert said. "A portion of this project also runs below Front Street, and that portion needs to be completed soon in order to finish the road reconstruction."

In other business, the Council:

- Unanimously voted to award a Safe Routes to School Sidewalks bid to Otto Baum Company. The project is for sidewalk repairs and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramp replacements near the intersection of Fifth Street and Prince Street to create a safer and more accessible route to Jefferson Primary School.

- Unanimously approved a bus lease agreement with Midwest Transit Equipment.

- Unanimously passed a modified agreement with Pekin Community High School District 303 over payment for the high school’s police liaison officer. It allows the district to reduce the amount paid to the city for the liaison officer if the school is closed for in-person instruction for more than five consecutive school days.