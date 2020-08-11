PEORIA -- Another death and 92 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Tri-County area today.

A Peoria County woman in her 90's living in a long term care facility is the 44th Tri-County resident to die of COVID 19.

The Tri-County has seen 2,380 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The Peoria City/County Health Department reported 65 more cases for a to-date total of 1,663 cases within Peoria County. Of those 532 are at home in isolation, 38 are hospitalized, 1,060 have recovered, and 33 have died. People in the 20-29 age group make up the largest number of cases, 25 percent. Peoria County is reporting a 3.76 percent positivity rate.

The Tazewell County Health Department reported 17 new cases, for a to-date total of 552 cases. Of those cases 218 are at home isolating, 6 are hospitalized, 320 have recovered and 8 have died. The 20-29 age group has the most cases, about 23 percent.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Tazewell County had a 3.6 percent positivity rate for the week of July 26 through Aug. 1, and is currently in the orange for deteriorating metrics -- a rising rate of new cases and residents showing up at area hospitals with COVID-like symptoms.

The Woodford County Health Department reported ten more cases, for a to-date total of 165 cases. Of those 55 are at home isolating, one is hospitalized, 106 have recovered, and three have died. The 60-69 age group accounts for the most cases, 38, but the 10-19 and 20-29 age groups are not far behind, with 34 cases each. Woodford County is currently reporting a 2.74% positivity rate.

Hospitalizations declined by five cases, with 34 in non-intensive care unit beds vs. 39 yesterday. ICU bed usage remained the same, 14.