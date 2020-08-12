A former Peorian is to spend at least 10 years under court supervision after he confessed to having sex with one of his underage students.

Christopher Adams-Wenger, whose 33rd birthday was Tuesday, was sentenced last week in Greeley, Colo. The former schoolteacher pleaded guilty in May to one count of sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

Adams-Wenger's short-term sentence was two years of work release, which he began to serve Aug. 7, according to Krista Henery, a spokeswoman for the Weld County District Attorney’s office.

Beyond that, Adams-Wenger was placed on what in Colorado is known as Sex Offender Intensive Supervision Probation. It is a series of requirements by which Adams-Wenger is to abide under threat of a prison sentence.

Among other things, those on probation are to participate in a treatment program and not to have contact with anybody younger than 18. They are not to possess or consume alcohol. Possession and use of pornography also are prohibited.

Adams-Wenger’s probation term is 10 years to life, according to Henery. The district attorney’s office argued for prison time, a maximum sentence of 12 years to life.

Last September, Adams-Wenger was arrested following a law-enforcement investigation of his relationship with a female student at Union Colony Preparatory School in Greeley.

A graduate of Bradley University and old Woodruff High School in Peoria, Adams-Wenger was a choir and orchestra teacher at Union Colony. Before he joined that faculty in August 2016, he taught in Dunlap and Peoria public schools.

Adams-Wenger and the victim exchanged more than 41,000 text messages, including sexually explicit ones, according to court documents.

The victim was at least 15 but younger than 18 when her intimate relationship with Adams-Wenger began last year.

Following a class trip, Adams-Wenger apparently admitted he had feelings for the student, a report stated. Adams-Wenger also told police the two weren’t ashamed of their relationship and went on dates in the community.