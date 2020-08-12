PEORIA -- Police were searching for two people suspected in shooting someone early Wednesday in South Peoria.

An officer on routine patrol about 1:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Western Avenue heard gunfire and saw two males shooting at another one, according to police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

The officer gave chase on foot. The suspects were tracked to an alley, where they entered a vehicle and fled.

A police dog helped officers locate a stolen handgun along the suspects’ flight path.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to one of his legs and arms. Officers aided him at the scene, and his wounds were not considered life threatening.

Police were investigating the incident.