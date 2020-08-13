With concerns prevalent about online election meddling in the United States, ensuring cyber-security has become a priority for election officials throughout the country.

"There are threats that are attacking us," said Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman. "Iran, China and Russia are hitting counties the size of Tazewell County. Domestically, there are also individuals who have attacked local (election systems). Tazewell County has been attacked since I’ve been in office. We’ve received several (attacks), but ransom attacks seem to be (the most common). The procedures we have in place have stopped every single one of them so far."

In an effort to enhance security procedures for election officials throughout the state, the Illinois State Board of Elections organized a one-hour webinar on Facebook Elections Integrity and Best Practices Tuesday. The training, tailored specifically toward Illinois election officials and their staffs, covered such topics as safety and security, proper channels for reporting misinformation, and the latest Facebook tools, products and resources election officials can use to keep accounts safe while connecting with voters.

"Over the last three years, we know that elections have changed, and so has Facebook," said Rachel Holland, the Facebook U.S. Politics and Government Outreach team member who facilitated the training. "Since 2016, Facebook has taken comprehensive efforts to secure our platforms and protect elections around the world."

The topic that seemed to particularly resonate with Ackerman appeared to be resources for reporting disinformation. While he asserted that foreign and domestic interference is a threat to election integrity, he added that the purpose of most cyber attacks on elections systems are not designed to change votes, but to foment distrust in the process.

"(Changing votes in Illinois) would take such an astronomical amount of work that it’s nearly impossible," Ackerman said. "You would have to break into 109 separate, independent election authorities throughout the state and manipulate their electronic records all at the same time in order to manipulate the vote. What the Russians wanted to do (in 2016) was not to change the vote, but to change people’s opinions through misinformation. Unrest is what the Russians and other foreign agents want to sow in the United States."