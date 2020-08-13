PEORIA — Combing through three buildings at the former Midstate College, Julie Revallo wondered if she could drum up much interest in a liquidation sale overloaded with desks, computers and other utilitarian office equipment.

Then Revallo, who runs Peoria Estate Sales, went to Facebook to post photos of the items once used by the school, which shut down last year. In a flash, her phone began blowing up. Some of the hundreds of calls and texts came from businesses, but most were from parents looking to create an at-home schooling nook for students who will be distance learning or home-schooling this fall.

"I didn’t know if office furniture was going to sell, " Revallo said with a laugh. "Now, I’m hoping I’ll have enough for everybody."

The sale will run 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the former campus of Midstate, 411 W. Northmoor Road whose 160-year history ended amid dwindled enrollment. The site has been bought by the Bleeding and Clotting Disorders Institute, whose growing operation will relocate from a smaller location at 9128 N. Lindbergh Drive.

Photos of many of the items for sale can be seen at the Peoria Estate Sales website. Offerings include furniture, computers, shelves, chairs, filing cabinets, tables, chairs and janitorial and administrative supplies — plus a pair of mannequins.

Not listed are prices, which Revallo is still figuring. However, she said the items will be "priced to sell," meaning she is especially willing to help parents with students learning at home.

"If people say they don’t have any money, I’ll work with them," she said. "A computer screen and monitor and keyboard, maybe that’s $75 or $50."

Purchases can be made with cash or card. Revallo said buyers should be prepared to take items with them, as storage opportunities will be brief: two of the three buildings are slated for demolition next week.

Also, because of COVID-19, the sale will require browsers to wear masks and maintain a 6-foot distance. Gloves are "strongly encouraged," according to the sale announcement.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.