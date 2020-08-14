GALESBURG — Knox County officially has had a COVID-19 outbreak in a long-term care facility.

The Illinois Department of Public Health updated its data Friday on COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities, in the process bringing Knox County’s number of "LTC" cases from 0 to 13. It reported all of these cases to be at the Knox County Nursing Home.

This case was classified as "open" by the IDPH, suggesting a current outbreak with cases found within the past 28 days.

Following requests for comment to the nursing home’s administrator, Knox County Board Chair Pamela Davidson, and the Knox County Health Department, Davidson released the following statement regarding the outbreak:

"While the Knox County Nursing Home has taken all precautions required by the Illinois Department of Public Health to prevent the infection and spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, there has been an outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus at the nursing home. The nursing home is taking all appropriate steps to isolate and contain the virus, and is strictly following Illinois Department of Public Health and Knox County Health Department guidelines regarding daily screening and weekly testing of all residents and staff. Keeping residents safe and healthy is our top priority."

The announcement of the nursing home outbreak came alongside the announcement of 13 cases in Knox County from yesterday’s count by the IDPH, bringing Knox County’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 344.

The KCHD has also released information on the 23 cases of COVID-19 confirmed from Tuesday to Thursday. These include a girl under 10; a boy in his teens; two men in their 20s; a woman in her 30s; five women in their 40s; three men in their 40s; two women in their 50s; four men in their 50s; a woman in her 60s; a woman in her 70s; and two men in their 70s.

Knox County remains at a risk level for new cases, per IDPH guidelines. Between Aug. 2 and Aug. 8, 80 new cases per 100,000 people were announced, which is higher than the state’s target level of no more than 50 per 100,000.

The county’s number of deaths has remained steady at one. Test positivity is at 4%, within the target being less than or equal to 8%. This measure also can be used to determine that adequate COVID-19 testing is available.

Knox County, according to this data, also has a 2% COVID-like illness emergency room visit rate, a decreasing or stable amount of hospital admissions for COVID-like illness, and has 46.4% of its ICU beds available, well above the target of at least 20%.

