PEORIA — Just after 1 a.m. Friday, a Peoria Fire Department engine was struck as it was passing through a Far North Peoria intersection.

No one was seriously hurt, but the Illinois State Police cited the driver of the truck that struck the engine with driving under the influence.

According to news releases from the fire department and the Illinois State Police, the accident occurred at the intersection of Allen and Wilhelm roads. The engine was heading east on Wilhelm returning from a call when it entered the intersection.

A truck that was headed south hit the fire engine on its rear driver’s side. The engine spun a full 180 degrees and rolled onto its side, the department said.

The driver of the gray Dodge truck, Cory McKown, 36, of East Peoria, was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The truck sustained major front end damage.

The three firefighters on the fire engine were treated and released at a hospital, also for non-life-threatening injuries.

McKown was cited for DUI, disobeying a traffic control signal, failure to wear a seat belt, illegal transportation of alcohol, and using electronic communication devices prohibited while driving, according to the state police.

The intersection was closed until about 5:30 a.m.