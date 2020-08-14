LACON – The Lacon City Council agreed Wednesday to sell 10 acres of land in the city’s industrial park for $60,000 to a longtime local manufacturer that is planning an expansion projected to create some 65 new jobs.

Hardin Industries Inc. submitted the only bid in response to the city’s recent solicitation for bids on all or part of an approximately 28-acre parcel that was designated for industrial use years ago but has remained as farmland for lack of interested buyers.

The bid "was even more than I figured we’d get," Mayor John Wabel remarked after the meeting, at which the council voted 5-0 to pursue negotiation of a formal purchase agreement.

Hardin, a metal fabricator that produces custom generator packaging and other industrial equipment, plans to construct a new building that would be approximately 50,000 square feet and 50 feet tall on property located along the north side of Ninth Street at the northeast edge of town, according to bid documents.

"This is very good news for Lacon," Wabel said. "We’re very fortunate in times like this to be picking up a new factory."

The company, which originated 37 years ago in a downtown-area building, now operates in two buildings totaling 54,800 square feet at 400 N. Commercial and across Ninth Street from the new site. It employs 64 people, according to information presented at an earlier meeting.

The firm currently plans to begin construction on the new $5.6 million facility in March 2022 and anticipates completion by September 2022, though bid documents point to the possibility that the project could be delayed more than two years beyond that.

"Because of the uncertainty associated with current economic conditions, COVID-19 and the need of Hardin Industries clients, Hardin Industries requests the ability to extend the time for the start of construction to no later than December 31, 2024," the documents state.

If the project does proceed on the quicker schedule, it would begin generating taxes in 2024, noted Alderman Ron Schoof. It’s located in a tax-increment financing district, and estimates indicate that the city would net a little over $2 million in revenues by the time the TIF district expires in 2034, Schoof said.

Hardin was one of two local companies to express interest recently in the city property. But River Valley Pipe LLC, a farm drainage tile manufacturer that eyed the entire 28 acres as a possible site to relocate and expand its current plant north of town, did not submit a bid.

Hardin was founded by Dale Hardin in 1983 and was acquired in July 2016 by current CEO Becki Salmon and an investment group based in St. Louis. The current owners have invested over $5 million in facility and workforce improvements, company documents state.

The council had agreed two years ago to lease part of the property to a solar developer for a project that did not get selected in a state lottery. But the prospect of another lottery in the future has raised hopes that the solar farm might still get developed, Wabel pointed out.

That would be "a good marriage," with the solar farm in roughly the northern half of the property and Hardin in the southern part, Wabel said. "We’d have that space utilized, (with) more income and more jobs for the city."

