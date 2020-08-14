PEORIA -- Six people were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 74 in Tazewell County.

The accident occurred at near where I-74 and Interstate 474 meet. A drive of a 2004 black Ford that had six people inside was headed east on 74 near that interchange. It veered off to the left, traveled across the median, struck a guardrail and then went into the westbound lanes of traffic where it collided with the second vehicle, a 2019 Silver GMC, according to the Illinois State Police.

The Ford then rolled over and came to rest on the right shoulder of the westbound lanes.

All five passengers in the Ford were transported to the hospital. Among them were four children, ages from 7 months to 8.

Neither of the people who were in the GMC were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Ford, Adilene Osegueda, 27, of Peoria, was cited for improper lane usage.