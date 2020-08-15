PEORIA — Despite the added social, economic and community stresses of the past few months, Peoria County has not seen an increased number of suicides.

But experts say it’s really too soon to tell what impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on suicide rates or on broader mental-health issues.

The perception of a rise may be there, a local first responder says, because of some public incidents in the last month involving people attempting to take their own lives, leading some to question whether the months of isolation and stress amid the pandemic were fueling an increase.

However, according to data from the Peoria County Coroner’s Office and the Peoria Police Department, that’s not the case. Only 11 suicides have been reported since the beginning of 2020.

By July 31 last year, there were 17.

Dr. Ted Bender, the president of UnityPoint Health-UnityPlace, said one reason could be the COVID-19 pandemic itself, as bizarre as it might sound.

"This specific pandemic and the complications that come with it make it difficult to compare to any other time," he said, noting there’s a perfect mesh of "pandemic, race issues and all colliding with historic job loss and economic downturn."

Suicides, he said, tend to decrease in times of local or national emergencies, he noted, citing how Hurricane Katrina in 2005 led to a significant decrease and a rebounding spike a few years later in New Orleans.

Amy Roberts, a clinician with UnityPlace, noted risk factors for suicide and self-harm tend to center around losses regarding status, resources or relationships.

"Something else that I am noticing are increased feelings of depression and anxiety, which is to be expected under the circumstances," she said. "We are in uncharted territories in the United States, and we have never experienced anything like this before."

Bender agreed: "Most people would say that it is on the rise, but it is too soon to know. We simply don’t have good enough data to do a good statistical analysis."

Peoria Assistant Fire Chief Jim Bachman said the perception of an increase could be due to several people attempting suicide in public areas recently.

What the data does show is that the nation is in the midst of an uptick in suicides over the past 20 years, said Bender, who noted the rate has increased 35% since 2000.

"And it almost doubled when we hit the economic downturn of 2008," he said.

Locally, that has translated into double-digit percentage increases in three of the past seven years. Overall numbers are relatively low, so the percentages can bounce around dramatically.

What Bender and Roberts want to know is what the effect will be in a few months or years.

And there are points of concern. In 2019, the average age of people who took their lives was 50. In 2020, it’s just under 40. In 2019, women killed themselves at a rate nearly twice that of men, while in 2020, only 2 of the 11 suicides in Peoria County have been women.

What caused the change, and is this a foreshadowing of the future?

"The age range has dropped significantly, yes, but we don’t have enough data points to know that it is significant," Bender said. "It could just be coincidence."

Either way, Roberts and Bender and Bachman agree on one thing – the ingredients of isolation, economic downturn and depression are all there.

But it is still unknown what effect that’s having on the community.

"When you put all those problems together, you might see an increase of suicide attempts or deaths in the area," Bender said. "The long and short of it is that we just don’t know right now. Yes, in times of crisis (like Katrina), there can be a ’coming together’ effect which can be a protective barrier to suicide.

"But history also teaches us that after a crisis is over, we tend to see serious deleterious effects on people’s emotional and mental health, sometimes a few years after. We just won’t really know until more data becomes available over time," he said.

For now, isolation, economic downturn and the grief over losing "normal life" is weighing heavily on our population, regardless of whether or not we see rising or falling suicide rates in the moment, Bender said.

Parents should talk frankly and openly with their children about how they feel and about depression, Bender and Roberts said. The adage that talking about suicide makes someone want to do it isn’t backed up by research, they add.

"The person who is thinking about it wants to talk about it. Coming right out about it is the thing that a friend or family member can do," Roberts said.

Hotlines like UnityPlace at (888) 311-0321 and the National Suicide Prevention Line (800) 273-TALK are excellent resources.

But sometimes the best thing someone can do is just listen.

"Be a good ear because things can be so bad that telling them things are going to be OK doesn't really cut it," Bachman said. "Sometimes it can take a while, but sometimes they just need to talk, and it might not be directly about what got them there. Just listen."