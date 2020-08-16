LACON — Marshall County officials want to make sure that the solid waste transfer station proposed at the Port of Henry will only accept baled and wrapped waste from the Chicago area and then transload it onto flatbed trailers for transport by truck to an area landfill.

The County Board unanimously passed a resolution Thursday stating that the county "does not object to the proposed transfer station" planned by Ozinga Materials Inc. as long as two conditions are in effect.

First: "The facility will not handle any (municipal solid waste) generated or disposed within Marshall County or the 4-County Solid Plan region, Bureau, Marshall, Stark and Putnam Counties." And second: "The facility will only accept baled and wrapped MSW by barge, i.e. no loose or baled MSW will be accepted by land transportation."

The city of Henry has local siting authority on whether to allow the facility to be located at the growing port, so the county has only an advisory role, county engineer and recycling coordinator Patrick Sloan noted. The resolution asks the city to place those conditions on the facility if it is permitted there, he told the board.

"If there were no conditions on the waste transfer station, someone could put a baler in there, and there could be garbage coming in by truck not only from Marshall County ... but from the entire region," Sloan said.

Board Chairman Gary Kroeschen emphasized that "Marshall County is very supportive of business coming into Marshall County, and we support Henry in this effort." In requesting the conditions, he added, "We, as the county, feel that we are just doing right for our citizens."

City attorney Rick Joseph and Ozinga attorney George Mueller attended the meeting, which was conducted remotely, and both indicated that the conditions appeared likely to be acceptable.

"They do not appear to be inconsistent with the city. ... They do not appear to be inconsistent with the way Ozinga has presented the plan," Joseph said. "We appreciate the Marshall County Board’s position. We will let the city know of this ... and I would be in favor of recommending to the City Council that these conditions be approved."

Mueller stressed that Ozinga Materials "is not a garbage company but rather a family-owned, fourth-generation mining and transportation company."

"We have no intention of ever having any loose waste brought to the Port of Henry transfer station, nor do we have any intention of having waste brought there by motor vehicle," he said. "We will receive baled and wrapped waste, which is essentially waterproof and odor-proof, brought to the Port of Henry by barge, and then move it by flatbed trailer to a remote landfill."

Under a state-dictated process and timeline, the Henry council cannot discuss or decide the issue until after a public comment period ends on Sept. 3. If local approval is given, Ozinga would then need to seek approval from the Illinois Pollution Control Board and permits from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

