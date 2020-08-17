A Delavan man was sentenced last week to probation in a child sex case that initially threatened him with life in prison.

Steven Gulliams, 38, pleaded guilty in May to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a girl under age 13, punishable by up to seven years in prison. A Class X charge of predatory criminal sexual assault was dismissed in a plea agreement in which a prosecutor recommended a four-year sentence of sexual offender probation.

The agreement came after Tazewell County Circuit Judge Stephen Kouri ruled that a jury in Guilliams’ trial could not hear that he had served an 11-year prison term for assaulting an 8-year-old girl 19 years ago.

"This is one of the most difficult cases I’ve ever been associated with," Kouri said after sentencing Gulliams.

The victim told police last September that Guilliams sexually touched her while they and a child relative of Gulliams were playing hide-and-seek in Guilliams’ residence that day, a prosecutor’s court affidavit stated.

Guilliams asked her beforehand if she could keep a secret and, afterwards, told her not to get him in trouble, the affidavit stated. When the girl’s older sister came to take her home, she told her sister, who then relayed her story to their parents.

With a second conviction of predatory child sex assault, Gulliams could have received up to twice the crime’s maximum 30-year term. State law also allows certain circumstances to extend the sentence to life.

He received credit for the 218 days he spent in custody prior to his guilty pleas. Guilliams must have no contact with minors and is limited to controlled visitations with his two minor children.