The violent wind storm that swept through the Peoria area last week caused widespread, relatively minor disruptions.

But not far away and eight days later, the storm’s impact was still being felt.

In Iowa, more than 75,000 people remained without power Monday, The Des Moines Register reported. The governor there has requested about $3.9 billion in federal aid for 27 counties, including debris removal and infrastructure repair.

Almost $3.8 billion in in soybean and corn crops was lost, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The storm Aug. 10 was called a "derecho," a long-lived line of thunderstorms with intense winds. It originated that morning in eastern Nebraska and southeast South Dakota and intensified as it moved east.

Maximum wind speed recorded in Iowa during the storm was 112 mph near Cedar Rapids, according to the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities. A nearby radio-transmission tower collapsed under straight-line winds estimated at 130 mph.

In Iowa, Illinois and Indiana, there were more than 700 reports of wind speeds that exceeded 58 mph.

"This was a high end, once-a-decade type event for the area," the National Weather Service office in Chicago stated.

The Chicago region reported 15 tornadoes spawned by the storm, the second-most single-day total for that area.

A tornado progressed about three-quarters of a mile near downtown Ottawa, where it ripped off roofs and snapped a power pole at its base.

Another tornado touched down in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago, on the far north side. It was rated EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, with winds between 86 and 110 mph.

The tornado was the first significant one in 37 years reported in Chicago. The last time a stronger one struck was in 1976, per the Weather Service.

At the Peoria international airport, the top wind gust from the storm measured 58 mph. A gust of 80 mph was reported near South Pekin.