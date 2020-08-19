CARTHAGE -- A fugitive connected with a vehicular death earlier this year in Florida was arrested Tuesday in Hancock County.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force apprehended Andres Barrales of Hallandale, Fla., at a residence on South Adams Street in Carthage. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

The 51-year-old Barrales was wanted on a warrant issued July 8 in Indian River County, Fla. He was accused of driving-under-the-influence manslaughter, driving while his license was revoked permanently and DUI with three prior convictions and serious personal injury, according to Hancock County Sheriff Scott Bentzinger.

Barrales apparently was involved in a head-on collision that killed a 22-year-old woman March 22 near Vero Beach, Fla.

VeroNews.com reported Barrales was driving the wrong way on Florida Route 60 near Interstate 95. The victim, Kaitlyn Kinard of Frostproof, Fla., was a passenger in the other vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Florida Department of Corrections listed multiple convictions and incarcerations for Barrales, including for DUI and cocaine possession.

Barrales was visiting relatives in the Carthage area, according to Bentzinger. The suspect was being held at the Hancock County Jail while he awaited an extradition hearing.