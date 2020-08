PEORIA -- A man sustained a gunshot wound early Wednesday in South Peoria, according to police.

Officers were called about 2 a.m. to the 2000 block of South Oregon Street after an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system. It suggested seven rounds had been fired.

The victim was found wounded in one of his ankles, according to police spokeswoman Amy Dotson. He was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Police were investigating the incident.