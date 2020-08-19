Statues of Stephen Douglas and Pierre Menard will be removed from the Illinois Capitol grounds, the board of the Office of the Architect of the Capitol decided Wednesday.

The board also decided that a statue of Dr. Martin Luther King should be moved onto the Capitol grounds from its location by the Illinois State Library across the street from the Capitol. Moving the statue will require a change to the rules that govern what statues are allowed to be placed on the grounds.

The board followed through on a request from House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, that the statues be removed because both men were slave holders and Douglas had a history of making racist comments. He also said he would sponsor a resolution in the House to remove a portrait of Douglas that hangs in the chamber. Madigan said it should be replaced with the portrait of someone who reflects the modern positions of the Democratic Party such as former President Barack Obama.

Architect of the Capitol Andrea Aggertt said the statues will be removed to a secure storage area maintained by the state. The granite bases on which the statues are mounted will also be removed and saved for possible future use. The locations where the statues were placed will be sodded.

The cost of the work hasn’t been determined, nor has a company been selected to do it.

"Obviously we want to hire someone who is skilled in the removal and boxing the statue, safe transport to take those items to our off-site storage," Aggertt said.

She said the goal is to have the statues removed by winter.

In a statement in July, Madigan said that while reading a book about pre-Civil War history, "I learned of Stephen Douglas’ disturbing past as a Mississippi slave owner and his abhorrent words toward people of color."

Madigan made the call during a period of heightened racial tensions following the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis and a national effort to remove statues of Confederate leaders.

Menard, the state’s first lieutenant governor, was also a slave owner. His statue shows a Native American kneeling in front of him.

The board voted to update rules governing placement of statues on the Capitol grounds to allow the King statue to be relocated. The current rules provide that a statue must have some direct connection to Illinois, although board members acknowledged they couldn’t determine the link a replica of the Liberty Bell on grounds has to the state. A location for the King statue has not yet been determined.

The statue is currently located on the northeast corner of the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Second Street in Springfield. The statue is oriented so that King is looking at a statue of Abraham Lincoln on the grounds.

Board member Scott Kaiser, assistant secretary of the Senate and a Senate Republican representative to the board, said the state might want to consider commissioning a new version of the King statue.

"No offense to whoever did it, but I just think that’s a poor rendering of Dr. King and I think we could do better," he said.

While the outdoor statue of Stephen Douglas will be removed, the indoor statue on the Capitol’s second floor will remain for now. The board voted Wednesday to update the state’s Historic Structures Report that compiles all of the statues, murals and other art in and around the Capitol. The report was last updated in 2008.

Board member Tim Anderson, the secretary of the Senate and an appointee of the Senate Democrats, said that even he doesn’t know the story behind some of the artwork in the Capitol. He said the report should be updated before decisions are made on removing anything.

"It would be helpful to review what we find before we start moving stuff inside the building," he said.

